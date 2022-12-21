Planting Little Seeds of Hope
In an ongoing effort to contribute to the well-being of the communities, McDonald's UAE 'Little Seeds of Hope Initiative' aims to communicate a positive impact on families and the environment.
The quick service restaurant leader synonymous with its golden arches has evolved quite a lot over the years and a key indication of this can be found in a variety of McDonald's UAE's new initiatives. In a constant endeavor to provide newer and exciting mealtime experiences to families, and in collaboration with Emirates Environmental Group and Del Monte Foods, McDonald's UAE is encouraging families to learn about the environmental benefits of planting through its 'Little Seeds of Hope' initiative.
So, what is the main idea behind this new initiative? Starting December 21 and for a limited time only, with every purchase of a Happy Meal you will receive a sachet of lettuce seeds. This unique addition to the popular toys that come alongside the widely popular Happy Meals aims to encourage families and children to plant seeds. The lettuce seeds will be provided by Del Monte Foods, McDonald's UAE's trusted fruits and vegetable supplier.
Every year, there are a limitless amount of things that you can do in and around the garden. Patience, like gardening, is a learned skill. A simple act of planting will help children learn a range of new skills from gardening, such as responsibility, love of nature, and self-confidence. The environment has always been important to McDonald's UAE with the brand having a long-standing partnership with the Emirates Environmental Group built around environmental preservation in the UAE. Previously, the global brand also collaborated with the Group to launch and support the 'Planting a Greener Future' programme, which was in line with the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda's Sustainable Environment and Infrastructure goals.
As a part of the initiative, students across the UAE planted 350 trees, turning 7,000 sq ft. of barren land into lush green lawns. Together McDonald's UAE and Emirates Environmental Group are committed not just to build on the success of these various initiatives, but to also help, educate and empower the next generation to become leaders in sustainability. Elaborating on the importance of nurturing a healthy environment, Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE, said: "We have been committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and a local member of our community since inception. We do this through our long-standing partnerships such as with Emirates Environmental Group and trusted suppliers like Del Monte Foods. Through our Little Seeds of Hope initiative, we want to encourage families to make a small contribution to the environment while creating feel-good moments."
Operating since 1994, McDonald's UAE today has more than 190 restaurants geographically located to service customers in many areas. Since the launch of its biodiesel initiative in 2011, the fast-food joint has significantly reduced its carbon footprint. 100 per cent of McDonald's used vegetable oil is collected from its restaurants across the UAE and converted into 100 per cent biodiesel which is used to fuel the company's logistics fleet.
