Oman Insurance Rebrands As Sukoon
When Susan Boyle sang, I dreamed a dream, and became a global overnight sensation it was because the words and sentiments came from the heart.
Exactly how they have done things at Oman Insurance. It has been an endeavour to capture that essence of caring and commitment for its corporate rebranding as Sukoon.
Sukoon means peace of mind in several languages including Arabic and is at the core of the company's work ethic and reflects the texture of its now unrivalled services and leading position in the region.
Sukoon comes to the world in its new avatar right from the heart. The grand reveal of the new livery on Oct 6 was held at the Burj Khalifa in the presence of the Chairman, board members, partners, members of the press as well as high profile guests.
This moment will be seen as a major milestone in the organisation's journey, and, in many ways, the fulfilment of the founder's dream. Abdulla Al Ghurair established the company in 1975 precisely to offer an umbrella of protection and give sukoon to those in need of it. The corporate think tank came by this name through a lot of thought and research and believe it echoes the ethical standards demanded by the founder and perpetuated by his son, present Chairman Abdul-Aziz Al Ghurair.
In the 47 years that it has been at the spearhead of the insurance sector, the company has striven to ensure a sense of protection and security to every client by addressing every need as special and individual.
When asked why rebranding, the answer is categorical. The answer lies in the demands of a swiftly changing world where even the name must resonate and underscore what sets the company apart. The new corporate identity fortifies its position as the insurer of choice in the UAE and beyond. The new name precisely represents the company's evolution as a modern insurer that has pioneered innovation, provided unrivalled quality of service, and stood rock-solid to fulfil customer obligations.
Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of Sukoon, elaborates on the point with marked clarity, "In the last 3 years, we carried out extensive market research and brought together some of the world's best-in-class rebranding experts to guide and advise us. We have gone through several focus groups, interviews, and surveys. We have tested dozens of names, logos, and colours to finally select Sukoon. This rebranding represents a new, exciting chapter for us following our successful transformation in the past years, centred around building a rock-solid company and delivering an unrivalled quality of service to our 800,000+ clients. We have dreamed our dream and now is the time to realise it."
Sukoon is a new starting point where the company will leverage its foundations, to develop an exceptional insurance platform with the objective of providing an unmatched customer experience and unrivalled insurance expertise in the region. The three main thrusts are in Digital Innovation, Customer Experience and Financial Stability. As Sukoon it will strengthen each pillar and make it more reflective of a modern insurance entity.