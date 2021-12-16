Nike’s new mission: to inspire a lifetime of play
The Nike Play concept invites kids to fall in love with fun and games
Playtime isn’t over yet! Nike Middle East is re-introducing the joy of sports with a new mission to make fitness fun again – it’s called Nike Play. Kids have always found creative, spontaneous and joyful ways of embracing movement, so Nike has decided to learn a few things from them.
Research shows that 70 percent of kids who participate in organised sports will quit by the age of 13. But why? Generation Alpha (born early 2010s) doesn’t connect with the traditional view of sport. So, instead of set rules, structure and boy/girl stereotypes, it’s time to take away the pressure and focus on the fun.
The idea of play doesn’t only benefit society – it improves family life. In our busy, tech-focused world, the joy of sport is often overlooked. Fun and games aren’t being treated as a priority, so Nike Play wants to highlight how they can have a positive impact on younger kids, including their mental wellbeing and academic engagement.
Inspiring kids to move is more important – and harder – than ever before. Only one in five kids get the recommended physical activity they need. Meanwhile, parents have even more on their plates, ‘playing’ the role of cook, chauffeur, stylist, teacher and coach.
Globally, Nike is putting together a Nike Play Council. The group of young athletes and creators all share a passion for making sport more fun, accessible and inclusive – and will help bring Gen Alpha’s vision of sport to life. Each member of the Play Council will collaborate directly with Nike to help shape the future of Nike Play, so that young athletes are heard, loud and clear.
The confirmed council members include skaters and surfers Sky and Ocean Brown, Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal, football player Lorenzo Greer (aka Tekkerz Kid), and drummer Nandi Bushell (who has been called “the Most Badass Drummer in the World,” by rock legend Dave Grohl).
Nike Middle East has already kicked things off, offering fun-focused family activities throughout Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021. The Dubai Mall flagship invited families for in-store fitness sessions and games across the four-week festival, featuring bouldering, basketball and dance.
The brand also invited parents to bring their kids to ‘Sports Day Reimagined’ on December 9-11, in partnership with a range of dynamic local venues. During the sporty weekend, kids that typically bounce off the walls at home got the chance to climb them instead, with guided sessions at the Rock Republic indoor bouldering centre.
Kids that only knew about dance via TikTok videos had the chance to try dance classes at the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) in Madinat Jumeirah, where expert dance instructors designed sessions to suit both the young and the young at heart.
The Sports Day Reimagined event also let kids grind out the rest of their energy with some skateboarding activities at The Dubai Hills Park. Neither parents, nor little ones required any previous skating experience – they just had the chance to skate and learn together, with all the gear provided.
Nike’s Play Now experiences are designed to let imaginations free by introducing a new world of movement and play. There’s never been a better time to try sports without the pressure of competition, rules, or fear of failure – and with the added benefit of quality time with the family.