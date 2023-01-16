MENA's Best Female Chef takes over Oak Room
Chef Tala Bashmi will dazzle guests with dishes that evoke nostalgia and embrace innovation
Gastronomic regional delights will come to The Abu Dhabi EDITION this January as the MENA's Best Female Chef 2022, Tala Bashmi, partners up with Oak Room for an incredible dining experience.
A part of the Middle East and North Africa's '50 Best Restaurants' celebration which will reveal the awards at a huge ceremony on January 30, the much-vaunted Bahraini chef will take over the British Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse on January 28 from 7pm, serving a specially curated Signature Sessions menu for the evening.
A native Bahraini, Chef Tala grew up scouring the island's souks with her father in search of the best local ingredients before heading to Europe to master her craft. She returned to Bahrain, making a name for herself competing in 'Top Chef Middle East'.
Having launched Fusions by Tala in 2017, the venue has become one of the most exciting restaurants in the MENA region, taking pride of place in Manama's renowned Gulf Hotel Bahrain. The dishes are known for evoking nostalgia and embracing innovation.
She was named the first Middle East and North Africa's 'Best Female Chef' in December 2021.
Offering a modern take on traditional, regional dishes, guests will have the pleasure of enjoying the menu that celebrates the best of the awarding-winning Oak Room and Chef Tala's Manama restaurant, Fusions by Tala, alongside a superb grape pairing from Oak Room's own Sommelier's selection.
Starting from Dh500, you and your fellow gastronomes will also have the opportunity to meet Chef Tala and find out more about where her inspiration for her unique dishes comes as she showcases her culinary skills for the first time in the UAE's capital.
Availability to experience The Abu Dhabi EDITION's collaborations with Tala Bashmi and Sidecar are limited so reservation is required.
Book your table for Chef Tala by clicking here,
Emailing restaurantreservations.auh@editionhotels.com
Calling +971 2 208 0000