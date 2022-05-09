Memoirs of fragrances
The gentle wafting waves of the scented perfumes by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. resonates with the UAE culture of using aromatic oils and perfumes to this day
Of all the senses, smell casts a unique hold on one's senses. A scent can transport you to a distant place, bring you back to a cherished moment or conjure the familiar embrace of a loved one. For many, choosing a fragrance runs much deeper than shopping for other beauty products; it's an incredibly personal experience. There's something so magical about the scents and fragrances and this is what the Perfume House at Shindagha House aims to deliver through its display at the museum. A first of a kind in the Middle East dedicated to headlining the importance of perfumes in the UAE, the house offers a chance for visitors to experience the history of perfumes.
The Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est., also known as Dhammasons and owners of Dhamma Trading company got chosen to be displayed at the museum as a part of the cultural legacy along with being the oldest manufacturer of perfumes in the region. Its 67-year history of creating memories stems from a profound awareness of Middle Eastern cultural beliefs and lifestyles. The family-owned business is headquartered in Dubai and is steered by the passion of Shaikh Mohd. Saeed's family. Today, the company is one of the region's leading manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer and distributor of French perfumes from renowned brands as well.
The future of fragrance
The future of fragrance lies in legitimacy and authenticity. Consumers want to feel as if they have discovered something for themselves - something that is 'theirs'. Thanks to the internet, consumers can seek out their own olfactive identity, educating themselves on what ingredients they like, what houses they have an affinity with, and where these hidden gems are available. This desire for individuality has caused a resurgence into 'real' perfumery, where scents are created by perfumers who are guided by their love for fragrance.
This notion is shared by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. The company captures the essence of the glorious time and memories in its captivating fragrances. It creates an amazing authentic traditional fragrance through modern technology. Over the past six decades, the company has built a worldwide reputation for creating exclusive oriental and western fragrances that are unmatched in quality, luxury and elegance. The Dubai-based brand offers its customers an expansive portfolio of perfumes that vary in notes, types and applications. The fragrances are designed and manufactured at a state-of-the-art facility by skilled perfumers.
Building a legacy
As a part of this old heritage, Shaikh Saeed Perfumes has decided to relaunch the fragrances to relive the old historic moments of Dubai fragrance. The perfumes have been designed with an expansive knowledge of late legendary perfumist Shaikh Mohammed Saeed using oriental craftsmanship and ultra-modern technology. Keeping in line with his vision, the brand operates to offer innovatively designed perfumes at a higher customer value. The company was founded with a vision to make high-end, exclusive perfumes more accessible to customers globally.
The in-house fragrance Dehn Al Oud is a highlight, which was chosen by Al Shindagha Museum to showcase the history behind the products. The fragrance includes the special edition - Dehn Al Oud Super and Dehn Al Oud Seufi. These ouds present a playful spin of traditional fragrances, appealing to local taste and western sensibilities. The clear bestseller in all markets, Shaikh Saeed Dehn Al Oud and Shaikh Saeed Dehn Al Oud Super is a smoky oud base with a woody-agarwood scent that retains the tones of its desert origins. Shaikh Saeed Dehn Al Oud Seufi takes a more romantic approach with its ambery-agarwood essence that’s simply divine.
In addition to these, the company offers many more options to indulge your love for Arabian fragrances.
For more information, visit www.shaikhsaeed.com