main heading
subheading
contentgfhrsthyrtshrsththgdtghtgrtgregrgtrgtrgtrbgtrgrtgt
dtyhrythythtyh gem school
second subheadline
Situated in Mirdif, RDS holds the distinction of being the only ‘Outstanding’ rated primary school in the area that offers the national curriculum for England, taught by experienced, British-trained teachers who have been chosen for their ability to create a motivational, child-centred environment. It also holds the honour of being among the first schools in the UAE to be globally accredited with the ‘World Class High Performance Learning’ (HPL) status.
The school has been certified with the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and combines the best of British educational standards and methodologies with an awareness of the local cultural and regional context. The school has been recognised as ‘Outstanding’ by the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) and certified as a British School Overseas (BSO).
New leadership at the helm
Building on the success of the last 17 years, RDS has been reinvigorated with a new executive leadership, led by Jan Steel, the school’s principal and CEO, supported by Jenny Evans and Graham Walmsley in their roles as deputy principals. Drawing on their combined experience of more than four decades of teaching, both in the UK and the UAE, the team is committed to improving outcomes for students, based on the input received from all stakeholders.
Speaking about putting the needs of children front and centre, Steel says the executive leadership is committed to providing children with the tools needed to be successful learners. The school aims to ensure students are given every opportunity to experience exceptional learning opportunities in enabling environments that are safe, happy, challenging and successful.
Propelled by the theme of ‘Achieving Excellence Together’, the school’s administration is geared towards making students, staff and parents feel proud of their efforts and achievements in order to inspire others to drive forward and reach their goals and to never give up.