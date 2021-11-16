Mahzooz makes winning easier and quicker
When it comes to achieving dreams, no one likes delays or playing the waiting game. Mahzooz, the GCC's first weekly live draw understands this, which is why they switched up their game design to make winning quicker and easier for participants.
Here's a quick snapshot of what they've done to guarantee more prizes and more winners:
Mahzooz has introduced an AED 300,000 Raffle Draw, with three weekly guaranteed winners, alongside the Grand Draw, which now has a new prize structure featuring a Top Prize of AED 10,000,000. And that’s not all, you only need to select five out of 49 numbers in the Grand Draw to win the Top Prize of AED 10,000,000. The second prize remains unchanged at AED 1,000,000, but participants only have to match four out of five numbers now. The first and second prizes will be divided amongst their winners. And the third prize, when matching three out of five numbers, is now AED 350 in comparison with AED 35 in the original game design.
You might wonder, how do these changes benefit participants? Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, has the answer to that:
“This revision of the game structure is designed to increase the odds of winning and to make it easier for our participants to win great prizes. Our customers now need to match only five out of five numbers to win the Top Prize of AED 10,000,000.
Samji adds: "Ever since we launched Mahzooz, we've been in touch with our customers to listen to their concerns, suggestions, and feedback. We had conducted a survey which revealed that our customers were eager for someone to bag the Grand Prize. They also asked us to make it easier to win the Grand Prize as well as increase the value of the minimum winning amount."
And as they say, the proof is in the pudding. The new Mahzooz game design delivered a Top Prize winner of AED 10,000,000 within just two weeks of its launch, whereas it took 48 draws to deliver a Grand Prize winner with the old prize structure of AED 50,000,000.
“The fact that we've had an AED 10,000,000 Top Prize winner in just the second draw featuring the new game design goes to prove Mahzooz does exactly what it says; we promised our participants better odds of winning the Top Prize and now, they can see its effectiveness for themselves. When we make a promise, we deliver!" explains Samji.
While that explains the Mahzooz Grand Draw's overhaul, what brought on the introduction of an additional Raffle Draw?
Mahzooz went the extra mile in response to demand from customers for more prizes and more winners, explains Farid Samji.
"The introduction of the AED 300,000 Raffle Draw comes in line with Mahzooz's consumer-centric strategy to help more participants realise their dreams as it will have three guaranteed winners every single week, who will each take home AED 100,000. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do."
And Mahzooz sticks to its promise of being customer-friendly by ensuring that the new game design continues to be easy to take part in - participants will be automatically entered into the weekly Raffle Draw when they select a line in the Grand Draw.
What it also means is that purchasing a single bottle of water for AED 35 makes you eligible to win prizes in two separate draws. The math is simple - you now have double the opportunities to win with Mahzooz, which equals to no better time than now to register at www.mahzooz.ae and participate in the weekly live Mahzooz draw.
And if you still need a nudge to try your luck and fast-forward to the part where your dreams have become reality, here's a fun fact: In just a fortnight, Mahzooz created two multi-millionaires who won AED 50,000,000 and AED 10,000,000 respectively!
Who knows, you could be the next Mahzooz multi-millionaire.