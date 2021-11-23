Mahzooz lets you make the world a better place
To rise by lifting others entails its own kind of satisfaction. When you participate in Mahzooz, you do exactly that - you give yourself a chance to transform your life while giving back to the community in the process.
Let us break down how that works: every bottle of water you purchase through Mahzooz for AED 35 makes you eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and automatically enters you into the Raffle Draw. But beyond that, Mahzooz donates those bottles of water through its community partners to hydrates those in need.
The bottles of water are just a drop from the ocean of good work Mahzooz does. EWINGS, Mahzooz's Managing Operator continues to uphold this principle of paying it forward through a well-defined Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework that has been leaving an indelible humanitarian impact.
To this day, Mahzooz's various CSR projects and initiatives have managed to touch 263,693 lives, who range from blue-collar workers to people of determination and low-income families.
Outside of the weekly live draws, Mahzooz changes lives through providing financial aid, funding infrastructural developments and more. Recently, EWINGS, on behalf of Mahzooz helped set up a new computer lab at the Dubai Center for Special Needs; they constantly work with the Rashid Centre to improve the lives of People of Determination by sponsoring sustainable projects such as the sensory garden. They also helped the Awladouna Centre for People With Disabilities set up an embroidery workshop and programme called the Needle and Thread project to equip older students with vocational skills that will help them be gainfully employed.
Mahzooz also constantly works towards bettering the lives of blue-collar workers by investing in programmes such as SmartReading that help them improve their English language skills, so they can climb up the career ladder and change gears professionally.
Besides empowering specific communities, Mahzooz also contributes to the wellbeing and welfare of the wider society. Mahzooz has helped provide expensive life-saving treatment to people suffering from heart disease and other chronic illnesses by sponsoring Al Jalila Foundation’s A'awen programme, which provides financial medical assistance to UAE-based patients in need, as well as Farah, a paediatric support programme that provides life-saving treatment to children.
Early this year, they sponsored the Dubai Sports World indoor event to encourage people to stay healthy and active indoors during the summer months.
These are just a handful of causes and projects that Mahzooz champions to set off a ripple effect of lasting change.
There are also great reasons for why you should participate in Mahzooz - you'd be supporting an organisation that is always driven by the greater good, where paying it forward isn't just a distant dream but an everyday reality.
In fact, Mahzooz's humanitarian aspect has been what drew many winners to participate in the first place.
Kurken, a 61-year-old Armenian expat who won AED 142,857 with Mahzooz participated because of the draw's charitable aspect: "Mahzooz is all about changing people’s lives, be it through hydrating the needy, the prizes or the philanthropic initiatives undertaken by Mahzooz. Charity is the main aspect that inspired me to participate in the draw. Winning this prize money with Mahzooz is truly a blessing."
Suresh, a 51-year-old Indian expat from Kuwait who landed AED 250,000 in the 38th Mahzooz draw echoes the sentiment: "Charity is in my blood and that’s what attracted me to Mahzooz. I will make sure that my life changing winnings will also bring a ray of hope for the less fortunate."
Mir, the 15th Mahzooz millionaire, kept participating regularly for the same reason: "The fact that Mahzooz channels the bottles of water we donate when participating in the draw to those in need makes it a meaningful experience because it allows me to help others while standing a chance to make my dreams come true."
You've heard it from the winners themselves, so what are you waiting for? Register at www.mahzooz.ae and participate in the weekly live Mahzooz draw and fulfil both yours and others' dreams!
Because dreaming the Mahzooz dream means making the world we live in a better place.