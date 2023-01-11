Mad Kicks: For the resident sneaker aficionados
Launched in response to Dubai's growing affinity for the streetwear and sneaker scene, Mad Kicks takes consignment stores to the next level
Let's face it - one of the most popular things to do in Dubai is shop. Despite the proliferation of shopping malls in the region, there's a genuine dearth of stores that are up to date with the latest items that saturate our social media feeds. Now, with Dubai having so many options to choose from, knowing where to look for the right streetwear can be a challenge. That's where Mad Kicks comes in.
Mad Kicks is the place to buy, sell or trade sneakers or to purchase authentic merchandise to suit your unique style. With a colourful statement sneaker wall, Mad Kicks lives up to its ethos of being a place to influence fashion culture by stocking the rarest and most 'bang-on-trend' streetwear and sneakers the world has to offer. The homegrown brand, with its unique design and distinctive aesthetics is also trusted by top celebrities and footballers who occasionally visit the store to get their hands on the most hard-to-find items.
A storehouse of talent, Yassine Ouatir noticed a gap in the market for a store selling consignments or rare sneakers direct to consumers. It was then he decided to launch one of the first consignment stores in the UAE in November 2020. Yassine, CEO and founder also reiterated, saying that Dubai is the just the starting point of a long journey for Mad Kicks and he wishes to soon expand across the region in the coming years.
A one-of-its-kind store, Mad Kicks offers a wide variety of rare goods, from skateboard decks to sought-after art collectibles and saran-wrapped kicks. So, whether you are inclined to shop for sneakers, or want to add to your rich collection of your favourite brand collaborations, the sharpest selection is at Mad Kicks. The brand houses some of the coveted items such as the limited-edition Shawn Stussy x Dior surfboard, and other hype accessories, which are a steal amongst enthusiasts. Mad Kicks also ensures a meticulous verification process allowing only the highest quality items to pass through its doors. As well as guaranteeing authenticity, all products are brand new and unworn to recreate the feeling of buying them first hand.
With a permanent location in Dubai's Box Park, the retailer also launched a store in Bluewaters Island, which is also its biggest store, overlooking the Al Ain landscape. Guaranteed authenticity and totally brand new, unworn pieces? We are sold.