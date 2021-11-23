Look: Two new supercars added to Dubai Police's impressive fleet

A true story that we can all relate to, says Dubai Crown Prince
UAE23 hours ago
The Dubai Police's impressive fleet of luxury cars now has two new sets of wheels.
The addition of the the Audi R8 Coupé is part of a partnership between the force and Al Nabooda Autmobiles - Audi Dubai.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at the Dubai Police, received the vehicles from Kunjithapatham Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles.
Brig. Jallaf said that the Dubai Police is always keen on promoting the emirate's safety and security, as well as maintaining its position as one of the world's safest destinations.
He also commended the partnership with Al Nabooda Automobiles and praised their continuous efforts towards supporting the Dubai Police in achieving its strategic goals of ensuring the highest level of safety and happiness among society members, especially as the city hosts Expo 2020 Dubai.
Colonel Dr Mubarak Saeed Salem Binwas Al Ketbi stressed that the Tourist Police Department, through its luxury police patrols, seeks to strengthen communication between the public and the police.
ALSO READ:
K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: "We are delighted and proud of our long-standing partnership with the Dubai Police General Command which started in 2014. Al Nabooda Automobiles is committed to providing Dubai Police with the sportiest Audi models in support of their tremendous efforts in maintaining the safety and security of society and individuals."
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
A true story that we can all relate to, says Dubai Crown Prince
UAE23 hours ago
Key road projects have facilitated uninterrupted traffic flow
UAE1 day ago
It can accommodate over 500 worshippers
UAE1 day ago
The White Friday sale gives customers many good deals on a range of local and international brands.
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed and Lloyd Austin discuss international and regional issues in Abu Dhabi
UAE1 day ago
French minister Bruno Le Maire says it is time to invest in innovation, new technologies, the new supply chains
UAE1 day ago
The actor will also be showcasing her latest range of beauty products at the event
UAE1 day ago
Bruno Le Maire was in the UAE to discuss joint investments in a wide range of fields, from port infrastructure to hydrogen fuel and renewable energy
UAE1 day ago