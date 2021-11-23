Look: Two new supercars added to Dubai Police's impressive fleet

Residents can soon spot the new luxury cars vrooming around the city

Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 4:12 PM

The Dubai Police's impressive fleet of luxury cars now has two new sets of wheels.

The addition of the the Audi R8 Coupé is part of a partnership between the force and Al Nabooda Autmobiles - Audi Dubai.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at the Dubai Police, received the vehicles from Kunjithapatham Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles.

Brig. Jallaf said that the Dubai Police is always keen on promoting the emirate's safety and security, as well as maintaining its position as one of the world's safest destinations.

He also commended the partnership with Al Nabooda Automobiles and praised their continuous efforts towards supporting the Dubai Police in achieving its strategic goals of ensuring the highest level of safety and happiness among society members, especially as the city hosts Expo 2020 Dubai.

Colonel Dr Mubarak Saeed Salem Binwas Al Ketbi stressed that the Tourist Police Department, through its luxury police patrols, seeks to strengthen communication between the public and the police.

K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: "We are delighted and proud of our long-standing partnership with the Dubai Police General Command which started in 2014. Al Nabooda Automobiles is committed to providing Dubai Police with the sportiest Audi models in support of their tremendous efforts in maintaining the safety and security of society and individuals."

