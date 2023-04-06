Look: Sharjah Ruler opens new Al Dhaid Mosque that can accommodate 7,000 worshippers

The mosque features Fatimid and Ottoman architectural Islamic styles

By Wam Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 5:51 PM

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday inaugurated Al Dhaid Mosque which accommodates 7,000 worshippers, in Al Awaided area in Al Dhaid city.

The mosque has distinctive features – a mix of both the Fatimid and Ottoman architectural Islamic styles.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan was briefed during a detailed explanation about the mosque's construction specifications and its various facilities and services available for worshippers. He also reviewed the new mosque's aesthetic Islamic architecture designs.

He delivered a speech during which he expressed his pleasure at the opening of Al Dhaid Mosque, stressing the importance of building mosques, aimed at serving the local community.

He also highlighted parents' role to encourage their children to pray and follow Allah's guidance.

Stressing that Sharjah includes 1,280 libraries, the Sharjah Ruler underscored the remarkable significance of building libraries in mosques, contributing to acquiring religious knowledge.

He affirmed that the central region and the city of Al Dhaid will witness many development projects during the coming period, praising Al Dhaid people's role in cooperating and participating in the region's development.

During the inauguration, Ahmed Al Mukhtar, the preacher at the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, gave a religious sermon during which he highlighted the benefits and rewards of building mosques, lauding the wise directives of the Ruler of Sharjah to build more mosques on the outskirts of all roads in the emirate.

A number of dignitaries, officials, and project engineers were present for the inauguration ceremony.