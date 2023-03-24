Waking up later, fun Ramadan activities: How students spent the first day of holy month in school
This year's holy month is extra special for the UAE faithful — because for the first time in four years, they can observe Ramadan without any Covid-19 restrictions. This means they can freely shake hands, greet each other up close, and offer prayers shoulder to shoulder.
Huge crowds of worshippers came together today for the first Friday prayers of this year's Ramadan in the UAE.
These photos taken at Al Gargawi Masjid in Deira, Dubai, show how faith can bring together a massive community of residents hailing from different parts of the world.
The mosque was packed, with the crowd spilling into the streets, and sidewalks were covered by row upon row of prayer mats.
According to astronomical calculations, the ninth of the Islamic calendar will have 29 days and the Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Since the Eid holidays will start on the 29th of Ramadan (which falls on Thursday, April 20) as per the government announcement, people in the UAE will have a four-day break from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.
Muslims start their fast when the call for the Fajr (dawn) prayer is given out