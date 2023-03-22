Watch: Sharjah Ruler opens new mosque with capacity to accommodate 1,300 worshippers

Watch: Sheikh Mohammed shares emotional video of Emirati mothers being surprised with tributes for Mother's Day
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the "First Rashidun Caliph" mosque in Al Khan of Sharjah on Wednesday.
The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the mosque’s construction specifications, facilities, and services provided to worshippers. Dr. Salem Al Doubi delivered a sermon addressing the importance of building mosques and their massive impact on the Islamic community.
The mosque's capacity stands at 1,300 worshippers, with a total area of 4,353.6 square metres. The mosque is adorned with two minarets, each 60 metres long, and is characterised by four circular domes that give the mosque a distinctive engineering character.
Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Awqaf; Saeed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to the Ruler of Fujairah; Humaid Al Qatami, and several Heads of government departments, attended the inauguration.
