Look: Region’s largest adventure park opens in Abu Dhabi’s Al Qana

It offers more than 20 thrilling activities, including the UAE's first multi-level e-karting track, LED slides, treasure caves and bungee trampolines

Rides inside Abu Dhabi's Adrenark Adventure. — Photos by Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 11:09 PM

Joining the Eid Al Fitr celebrations, the region’s largest indoor adventure park has been opened to the public at Abu Dhabi’s waterfront destination of Al Qana.

‘No fear, no limits, no excuses’ – the slogan flashed on the wall throws up a challenge as soon as you enter Adrenark Adventure, the new facility spread over 54,000sqft.

The adventure park offers more than 20 thrilling activities, including the UAE's first multi-level e-karting track, LED slides, treasure caves, and bungee trampolines.

There are a range of adrenaline-pumping activities for visitors of all ages.

There are a range of adrenaline-pumping activities for visitors of all ages like the mixed-height rope course — an aerial adventure activity where you make your way past a series of obstacles suspended above the ground. There are different experiences of the course for adults and children starting from two years of age and above.

A child at rope course of Adrenark Adventure.

Then there are climbing wall activities with a variety of designs to try, dune safari to enjoy with the entire family, bungee blast, stunt bag, leap of faith, treasure caves, net maze and more to keep you engaged and entertained for hours. ‘Through-the-roof’ is not to be missed as you climb up and briefly catch the scenic view of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and other landmarks before the ride drops and goes up. After all these engrossing physical activities, there is a food court to recharge yourself.

The park has different packages on offer catering to the interest and fitness levels of guests. Ticket fares start at Dh79 (toddler pass), Dh99 (explorer pass), Dh179 (adventure pass) and Dh399 (day pass).

Also during Eid, the National Aquarium is hosting National Geographic’s ‘Pristine Seas: Bringing the Ocean Back’ photo exhibition. Coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time, the Pristine Seas will allow visitors to explore NatGeo’s expeditions ranging from the tropical coral reefs of the Southern Line Islands to the icebergs of the Antarctic Peninsula, through stunning imagery and stories.

Al Qana is also home to the Bridge Wellness Hub, Pixoul Gaming Esports Arena, and Cinemacity. With its unique food and beverage offerings and some of the latest, largest and most unique attractions and an Abra ride through the canal, Al Qana is an apt place to spend Eid with family and friends.

