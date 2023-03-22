Look: New UAE gold coins featuring faces of President, VP unveiled in Dubai

These special coins will be available for purchase after the holy month of Ramadan

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 2:40 PM

A new series of gold and silver bullion coins — which were intricately minted with images of the UAE's leaders — has been unveiled in Dubai.

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) on Wednesday revealed more details about the coins, which were launched to celebrate the achievements of the UAE over the last 50 years.

The prototypes of the bullion coins reveal special designs that feature images of the country's leaders — the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Another version bears an image of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, representing the country's standing as a major global cultural destination.

Here are the prototypes with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's face:

Available for purchase after the holy month of Ramadan, the coins are the result of a partnership with Czech Mint, the official supplier of currency coins to the Czech Republic’s central bank.

The DMCC will also be looking to mint previous editions of its popular gold coins with Czech Mint.

This unveiling marks the DMCC’s role to support the gold and precious metals trade landscape globally, which will build up throughout the year and culminate in DMCC’s annual Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) later this year. As one of the global precious metals industry’s must-attend events, the DPMC seeks to seize opportunities and tackle the challenges faced by the sector.

ALSO READ: