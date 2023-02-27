Licence renewal, eye examinations: Mobile police station in UAE expands services

Analysts said strong US economic data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would implement more interest rate hikes to rein in inflation
The mobile police station of Sharjah Police has expanded its scope to provide more than 35 criminal and traffic services to community members in various parts of the Emirate.
The police station has recently been launched in cooperation with strategic partners, to provide services to those who can't approach police stations in cities. The launch of the mobile police station is aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the community, and to enable customers to obtain quick services easily and conveniently.
The mobile station is now expanded to include 13 services such as eye examinations and cancellations of vehicle driving licences.
It also provides 14 services for vehicles, including vehicle examination, issuance and re-registration, replacement, renewal, and transfer of vehicle license.
The police station also provides a package of criminal services for comprehensive Sharjah police stations, such as opening criminal reports, issuing a certificate to whom it may concern, or proving the status of the report.
The mobile centre began providing its various services to members of the community since last January, and will continue until next March. It includes a number of areas in Sharjah, namely, Al Badayer, Kalba, the heritage village in Maliha, government departments in the emirate and in Al Dhaid Expo, and the Suburb Council Al Noof, and Al Hamriyah Society, in addition to the Dibba region.
ALSO READ:
Analysts said strong US economic data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would implement more interest rate hikes to rein in inflation
He speaks about leaving behind a 'country that has forged its way to stars and lit its path' with ambitions of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
Here are the latest updates for the longest Arab space mission in history
Today’s launch is proceeding according to schedule, according to Nasa
Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will blast off from Earth, mbark on a 25-hour journey to ISS along with his Crew-6 mates today morning at 10.45am
As per Nasa, the team will conduct 'new and exciting scientific research' to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth
Hazza Al Mansouri, in a tweet, tells AlNeyadi to be assured about support in all the milestones of the space mission
The incident resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people