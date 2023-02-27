Licence renewal, eye examinations: Mobile police station in UAE expands services

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 3:16 PM

The mobile police station of Sharjah Police has expanded its scope to provide more than 35 criminal and traffic services to community members in various parts of the Emirate.

The police station has recently been launched in cooperation with strategic partners, to provide services to those who can't approach police stations in cities. The launch of the mobile police station is aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the community, and to enable customers to obtain quick services easily and conveniently.

The mobile station is now expanded to include 13 services such as eye examinations and cancellations of vehicle driving licences.

It also provides 14 services for vehicles, including vehicle examination, issuance and re-registration, replacement, renewal, and transfer of vehicle license.

The police station also provides a package of criminal services for comprehensive Sharjah police stations, such as opening criminal reports, issuing a certificate to whom it may concern, or proving the status of the report.

The mobile centre began providing its various services to members of the community since last January, and will continue until next March. It includes a number of areas in Sharjah, namely, Al Badayer, Kalba, the heritage village in Maliha, government departments in the emirate and in Al Dhaid Expo, and the Suburb Council Al Noof, and Al Hamriyah Society, in addition to the Dibba region.

