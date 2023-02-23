UAE: Police urging residents to change credit/debit card PIN after holiday; here’s why

Consumers will feel the sting of the increase in prices and interest rates soon
Do you save credit or debit card details on online shopping platforms? Does your card PIN consist of your date of birth? Are most of your passwords similar? Beware of online fraud.
UAE authorities, on several occasions, have warned residents against online fraud and urged them to protect themselves from identity theft. Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, on Thursday, announced the launch of an awareness campaign about cybercrime.
In a video message, RAK Police list a number of tips and instructions on how to protect their bank accounts from frauds and outlaws. The tips include not disclosing secret credit card numbers and periodically changing passwords. Residents should shop from official and trusted websites and avoid saving their card details on suspicious platform.
People travelling abroad are urged to be extremely careful while using credit cards. They should opt for dedicated credit cards with limited balances for e-shopping. The use of debit cards should be avoided during vacation. Post-holiday, residents should remember to change their PIN code. This will limit tracing their digital footprint and cloning the card details.
Sharjah Police on Tuesday also launched their 'Be Aware' campaign, which aims to enhance awareness of electronic fraud and blackmail.
The campaign includes sending awareness messages through media channels such as print, audio, and visual, or through social media platforms and the Sharjah Police website.

