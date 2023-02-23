UAE: Police urging residents to change credit/debit card PIN after holiday; here’s why

Residents should shop from official and trusted websites and not give away bank details

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 5:28 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 5:38 PM

Do you save credit or debit card details on online shopping platforms? Does your card PIN consist of your date of birth? Are most of your passwords similar? Beware of online fraud.

UAE authorities, on several occasions, have warned residents against online fraud and urged them to protect themselves from identity theft. Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, on Thursday, announced the launch of an awareness campaign about cybercrime.

In a video message, RAK Police list a number of tips and instructions on how to protect their bank accounts from frauds and outlaws. The tips include not disclosing secret credit card numbers and periodically changing passwords. Residents should shop from official and trusted websites and avoid saving their card details on suspicious platform.

People travelling abroad are urged to be extremely careful while using credit cards. They should opt for dedicated credit cards with limited balances for e-shopping. The use of debit cards should be avoided during vacation. Post-holiday, residents should remember to change their PIN code. This will limit tracing their digital footprint and cloning the card details.

Here's how to avoid being scammed online:

Do not share your Credit Card or Debit Card PIN or OTP with anyone Change your PIN periodically, especially when you come back from a travel Make sure that you are shopping on official and trusted websites Use a post-paid credit card to shop online Call your bank immediately for any suspicious transaction done by using your debit card behind your back Do not trust any financial or in-kind prizes on the internet and social platforms Never share personal or bank data on unreliable websites Use robust, hard-to-decode security passwords using uppercase and lowercase letters as well as numbers and special symbols

Sharjah Police on Tuesday also launched their 'Be Aware' campaign, which aims to enhance awareness of electronic fraud and blackmail.

The campaign includes sending awareness messages through media channels such as print, audio, and visual, or through social media platforms and the Sharjah Police website.

ALSO READ: