International Admissions Simplified
Since inception, the leading admissions counsellor has helped over a million students narrow down their search and shortlist programmes through its interactive range of services
Global Edmissions is organising one of the largest dedicated Canadian Education Fairs in Dubai on May 4. With a mission to increase access to quality international education, Edmissions is helping countless aspiring students from the Middle East, South Asia and Africa secure admissions into acclaimed institutes around the world and kickstarting their global careers.
Canada Admission Fair
Ravin Sandhu, co-founder at Global Edmissions, said: "With over 25 top Canadian universities and colleges participating, we are bringing a complete portfolio of undergraduate and graduate programmes to the UAE across primary disciplines of research and study in Canada."
The event is set to take place at Radisson Blu, Dubai Waterfront from 1:00 to 7:00 pm. With free participation students can have one-on-one focused meetings with the institute of their choice and ask questions directly from the university itself. Attending students may enjoy exclusive application fee waivers from certain institutes along with on-spot application and study permit assistance from the Edmissions team.
A strong demand to study abroad
The number of students worldwide seeking an international education has surged exponentially over the last decade. Mehrab Grewal, Co-Founder at Global Edmissions, said: "We are seeing a strong demand in the MENA region to study in Canada; driven by job opportunities across several emerging fields in the country and student-friendly immigration policies." In the recent years, Canada has emerged at the centre of cultural diversity, making it a popular study destination amongst students across the globe looking to study abroad. Unfortunately, universities and colleges worldwide have been unable to increase their seats at a pace which could keep up with the demand, making admissions highly competitive.
Decades of experience in international student recruitment
Edmissions is an end-to-end student services organisation with a team of expert academic counsellors who work closely with students throughout their study abroad journey. From profile assessment and application assistance to study permit/visa guidance, the Edmissions process encompasses the entire international education journey and leverages exceptional knowledge to maximise students' chances of successful admissions. Global Edmissions' state-of-the-art student experience centre is located at the Dubai World Trade Centre Apartments, Sheikh Zayed Road. The student placement agency also has an immense online presence throughout the MENA region. According to Sandhu and Grewal, the Edmissions platform is one of the largest real-time program databases in the world that facilitates AI driven counselling and applications from across geographies and routes them into a centralised application processing system for accuracy.
Ravin Sandhu started his bachelors of commerce degree at the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in New Delhi, India and later transferred to McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Over the years, he has worked extensively in banking and sales and later moved into international education where he found his passion.
Grewal is a tech-entrepreneur. She has worked with leading banks and companies in the UK and in India. Grewal completed her bachelors at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and pursued a Master’s programme at Schulich school of business, York university in Canada.
For more information, visit www.edmissions.com/events/canada-application-fair.