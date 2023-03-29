Illegal fireworks in UAE: Dubai Police warn of Dh100,000 fine

Campaign aims to educate community about the dangers of fireworks

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 3:25 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 3:32 PM

Remember, fireworks are more dangerous than you think, the Dubai Police have told residents as the force launched its annual awareness campaign against illegal firecrackers.

The campaign aims to educate the community about the dangers of fireworks and why it is important for professionals to handle firecrackers during celebrations and special community occasions. This will help ensure public safety. Additionally, the campaign stresses the importance of not allowing children and individuals to handle firecrackers due to the danger they pose.

Butti Ahmad bin Darwish Al Falasi, director of the Security Awareness Department, explained the dangers posed by firecrackers. Its use can cause permanent disabilities, amputation, and burns. “Scientific studies have shown that fireworks cause injuries in 15 per cent of eye-related cases; 16 per cent in the face and ears; 6 per cent in the chest area; 10 per cent in the forearms; 30 per cent in the hands, and 23 per cent in the legs.”

The officer pointed out that a federal law concerning weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment, and hazardous materials includes fireworks under its definition of explosives.

As per the law, it is not permitted to acquire, possess, import, export, re-export, transit, ship in stages, trade, manufacture, repair, transport, or dispose of explosives in any form without obtaining a licence or permit from the licensing authority or the entity concerned.

“Article 54 of the decree-law provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a period not less than one year and a fine not less than Dh100,000 or one of these two penalties for anyone who, without a licence, trades in fireworks, imports, exports, manufactures, or introduces them into and from the country,” said Al Falasi.

The officer called on residents to report those who trade, possess, or use fireworks illegally by contacting Dubai Police's call centre at 901.

The safety campaign will spread awareness through social media platforms, outdoor advertisements, and direct email messages to reach as many community members as possible.

