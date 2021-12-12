Grab unmissable deals at Sharaf DG
Samsung UA43AU8000UXZN 4K Dynamic Crystal UHD Smart Television 43inch
Immerse yourself in the picture with one billion shades of color Dynamic Crystal Color delivers lifelike variations so you can see every subtlety
AirSlim Crystal UHD features an ultra thin profile, allowing your TV to blend effortlessly with your interior for a minimalist look that stands out ever so elegantly. Dynamic Crystal Color delivers lifelike variations so you can see every subtlety. Crystal Processor 4K Powerful 4K upscaling ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love. You’ll also experience more lifelike color expressions due to its sophisticated color mapping technology. HDR High Dynamic Range increases the range of light levels on your TV so you can enjoy an enormous spectrum of colors and all the visual details, in even the darkest scenes
LG Refrigerator Side By Side Fridge 679 Litres GRB257KQDV Mega Capacity Inverter Linear Compressor
Smart Diagnosis
EASIER ACCESS to 627 liters of MEGA CAPACITY
With 627 liters of mega capacity, you can enjoy better organization and smarter storage. Stock up on and store everything you need.
Moist Balance Crisper™
Excess moisture from food evaporates and then condenses on the lattice instead of puddling around your food, thus maintaining the right balance of moisture in the box.
ENERGY SAVINGS with Inverter Linear Compressor
LG's unique Inverter Linear Compressor uses a linear piston drive instead of a conventional reciprocating drive. This generates less internal friction, resulting in up to 32 lower energy consumption. LG's Inverter Linear Compressor is also backed by a 10-year warranty.
Why Inverter Linear Compressor?
The Inverter Linear Compressor has fewer friction points because it doesn't have joints, and starts and stops smoothly when the compressor operates, so the noise is lower than Inverter Compressor.
Smart Diagnosis™
You'll have no problem in the event your fridge does. LG's Smart Diagnosis™ lets you easily troubleshoot any issues. LG call center representatives can quickly diagnose most problems over the phone, saving you the time and expense of a service call during your busy schedule.
Panasonic Bottom Loading Water Dispenser SDMWD3438BG
The Panasonic Bottom Loading Water Dispenser Sleek Bottom loading design with both Hot, Cold & Normal Water options. The build is stainless steel for the hot & cold water tanks. It features an anti-fingerprint stainless steel door for cabinet along with a double safety devise to prevent overheating. It helps keep the little ones safe with a child safety lock for the hot water faucet.
- Unit Dimension: 310 (W) x 360 (D) x 1040 (H) mm
- Finish : Black & Stainless Steel
LG Microwave Oven 20 Litres MS2042DB
I-WAVE
You can get even heating by optimal microwave coming out of specially designed slots and Echo Reflection inside.
EasyClean™
LG's breakthrough EasyClean™ coating reduces much of the efforts required to remove food residue. It prevents grime from sticking to the interior walls, which makes keeping the oven clean much easier. Due to the coating's strong resistance to residue buildup, consumers can have a much cleaner and healthier cooking experience.
Global Menu
By simply touching keys, you can cook easily various kind of dishes in 4 regions. Enjoy global taste and flavor with LG’s recipes.
Hisense 43A62GS 4K UHD Smart Television 43inch
Ultra sharp with 4K Ultra HD Detailed images in 4K Ultra HD. 4 times as sharp as Full HD: ultra-fine details in the 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. 4K Ultra HD enables sharp images with outstanding depth, fluid movements and high-contrast, lively details.
State-of-the-art HDR technology
HDR technology (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG) enables an extra-wide color space so that images can be displayed with a high dynamic range. The finest details become visible to the viewer.
UHD AI upscaler
The UHD AI upscaling technology optimizes the FHD signal to almost 4K quality. Instead of simply extrapolating each pixel 4 times, the Hisense UHD AI upscaling technology analyzes the color spectrum of adjacent pixels and optimizes the coloring scene by scene.
Simple operation thanks to VIDAA U5
Favorite apps can be individually arranged and called up at lightning speed via the VIDAA U user interface, which can be personalized. More flexibility, more individuality and faster response times. With VIDAA Free, free content can also be accessed at a glance.
Low blue light
Avoid harmful blue light. With the Low Blue Light software solution, Hisense TVs ensure an optimized color display with lower blue light emissions, which is healthier for the human eye.
Frameless design
The extremely flat construction and the ultra-fine metal frame embody the minimalist and noble design. High-quality materials paired with sophisticated technology underline the demand for the highest quality.
Game Mode
For the gamers among you, Game Mode offers pure gaming fun. With ALLM, the television automatically switches to game mode with the lowest latency in connection with the game console. Annoying settings via the remote control can be saved and you can concentrate fully on the game.
Voice assistants
The voice assistants Alexa Built-In or Google Assistant, which are happy to take your commands at the touch of a button on the remote control, offer maximum convenience.
LG Top Freezer Refrigerator 345 Litres GR-C345SLBB Platinum Silver Smart Inverter Compressor Multi Air Flow Smart Diagnosis
LG's intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator.
The roomier vegetable drawer offers a whole 28 liters of storage space. You can load up on plenty of produce with just one trip to the store and have lots of room to keep it all fresh in the fridge.
Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.
You’ll have no problem in the event your fridge does. LG’s Smart Diagnosis™ lets you easily troubleshoot any issues.