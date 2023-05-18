UAE: Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed appointed vice-chair of Education and Human Resources Council

She had been instrumental in a number of key initiatives — from supervising the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to establishing the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 2:04 PM

Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been named vice-chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council, it was announced on Thursday.

The appointment was declared in a decision issued by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikha Mariam serves chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation (SHF); principal advisor to the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program at NYU Abu Dhabi; and honorary chair of the Special Olympics UAE.

She oversaw and supervised the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and she has also chaired the executive committee of the UAE National Day Celebrations since 2011.

In 2017, she received the Pride of the UAE Award in recognition of her initiatives in the fields of national, humanitarian, and academic endeavours.

In 2018, she played a pivotal role in establishing The Founder's Memorial and actively contributed to various initiatives commemorating the Year of Zayed. Furthermore, in 2021, she served as the deputy chairperson of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee.

Sheikha Mariam's efforts were instrumental in the restoration and revitalisation of the Al Hosn cultural area, as well as the development of a dynamic programme of events and activities associated with the annual Al Hosn Festival, which celebrates Abu Dhabi's heritage every year.

What does the council do?

In June 2022, the UAE Cabinet approved the formation of the Education and Human Resources Council chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The council's primary functions revolve around formulating an educational vision at the national level, endorsing educational goals and targets across all levels of education, and approving the overarching framework, policies, strategies, legislation, and educational systems for all stages of education.

The Education and Human Resources Council's mandate extends to monitoring the performance of the education sector and ensuring the alignment of its outputs with current and future labour market demands.

It involves recommending programmes aimed at cultivating a skilled workforce capable of adapting to future employment trends. Additionally, the Council aims to enhance coordination among educational authorities, federal and local employers, and the private sector within the country.

ALSO READ: