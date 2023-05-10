Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan appoints new heads for 2 government entities

He says, 'Govt is committed to providing advanced community services with integrated policies, high-quality services, and easy access for all beneficiaries'
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued resolutions appointing new executive directors for two local government entities, it was announced on Wednesday.
Through Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2023, Sheikh Hamdan names Hadi Mohammed Taher Mohammed Badri as the executive director of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation.
The emirate's Crown Prince also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (31) of 2023 appointing Ahmed Khalifa Ali Al Qaizi Al Falasi as the executive director of the Dubai Business License Corporation.
The two resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
