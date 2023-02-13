Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum

He praised the role of the World Economic Forum in shedding light on generating new ideas to address economic challenges facing the world

Photo: Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 12:26 AM Last updated: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 12:33 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the sidelines of the pre-summit day of the World Government Summit, set to be held in Dubai from February 13-15, under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The UAE Vice-President welcomed Professor Klaus Schwab to the Summit, and highlighted the importance of fostering close cooperation and coordination between governments of countries across the world to face global economic challenges.

He also highlighted the collaboration between the World Economic Forum and the World Government Summit to promote global dialogue and develop a common global vision for promoting sustainable economic development. Sheikh Mohammed praised the role of the World Economic Forum in shedding light on new opportunities and generating new ideas to address economic challenges facing the world.

Professor Klaus Schwab commended the role of the Word Government Summit in promoting international cooperation between governments and fostering a global dialogue on vital issues that impact governments.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organisation.

