WGS 2023: UAE President welcomes 'guest of honour' Egyptian President

Art collectors and visitors are in for a treat with the opportunity to own amazing and unique pieces until February 15
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening on a working visit, during which he will lead the Egyptian delegation as a Guest of Honour to the World Government Summit in Dubai.
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed the Egyptian president upon arrival at the Presidential Flight.
During a short break at Al Shatti Palace, the two leaders exchanged cordial talks about the brotherly bilateral ties and aspects of joint cooperation and action and ways of furthering them.
President El-Sisi offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed over the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy and forgiveness on the deceased and to grant patience and solace to her family.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.
ALSO READ:
Art collectors and visitors are in for a treat with the opportunity to own amazing and unique pieces until February 15
World Government Summit: ‘Data is a major influence on the decisions that UAE leaders take’
More than 50,000 nationals are now working in the private sector, with 28,700 having joined since the launch of the ‘Nafis’ programme
Here is what you can expect from the island on the occasion
During the summit, which will be held from February 13 to 15, Abdel Fattah El Sisi will deliver a keynote speech
The study said companies can’t afford to 'forget' about talented employees in a competitive market
In court, the doctor had denied any wrongdoing argued that he retrieved the data in capacity of his job
The defendant had earlier denied receiving the initial gratuity amount