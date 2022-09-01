Get up to 90% off on top brands as Dubai Summer Surprises comes to a close

Residents and visitors can avail DSS offers from September 2 to 4

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 5:18 PM

As the silver jubilee edition of Dubai Summer Surprises comes to an end, the DSS Final Sale is the last opportunity for shoppers to bag a bargain, with further reductions up to 90 per cent off across leading retail brands in Dubai.

From September 2 to 4, residents and visitors can avail fabulous offers across fashion, home and outdoor furnishings, perfumes, beauty and cosmetics, optics, electronics, as well as supermarket and department stores.

Shoppers also have a chance to win attractive prizes across malls throughout the city.

Here's a look at what's on offer in stores across the city:

Fashion

Get up to 90 per cent off selected items in stores including Gant, Pure Crystal, Celio, OVS and Red Tag.

Top brands like Aizone, Alessandro Dell Acqua, Balmain and Moschino are offering 70 to 75 per cent reduction on selected products.

Symphony at Dubai Mall is offering 30 to 60 per cent off on selected items. For back-to-school shopping or to get a new wardrobe for your kids choose from American Eagle Outfitters, Aeropostale or Jacadiwith. There's a 50 per cent off offer on selected items. At Giordano, shoppers get the second item for free when they buy one piece, or the third item for free when they buy two pieces.

Levi’s offers 40 per cent off on denim products. At Splash, shoppers can avail up to 70 per cent off as well as a Dh50 coupon for free purchases when they spend Dh200. And with 25 to 70 per cent off selected products.

Footwear and accessories

Shop at Lovisa and pick up select products at half price, as well as a special gift. Get 30 to 70 per cent off at Accessorize and Angels by Accessorize at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall and City Centre Mirdif outlets.

Deichmann at Dubai Hills Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall has a 50 to 75 per cent off on select items; while shoppers can avail a special 25 to 50 per cent reduction on select products at ECCO and Birkenstock. Get 50 percent off on the innovative collections of Steve Madden at participating outlets.

Avail up to 40 per cent off on selected items at footwear brands like Aldo, Call It Spring, Hush Puppies, Crocs and Nine West, and 25 to 75 per cent off at Global Feet in Dubai Mall, Antonio in City Centre Mirdif and Valencia Shoes. Shop at Cole Haan with 30 per cent reductions on all items and visit Brand Bazzaar stores for the 25 to 70 per cent off on select products.

Buy one get one free at Payless outlets in City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall, or get up to 70 per cent off at Shoe Mart stores. Avial bundle offers at Skechers.

Gold and Jewellery

Go to Damas and receive a complimentary gift voucher of Dh300 on every diamond purchase of Dh3,000. Get a 75 per cent reduction on selected items at Prima Gold and Prima Diamond.

Browse for gold and jewellery and enjoy up to 50 per cent off in participating branches of Rivoli, Guess & Gc Boutique, 1915 By Ahmed Seddiqi, The Watch House and Al Futtaim Watches & Jewellery.

Purchase bespoke jewellery at Pandora. For every purchase worth Dh640, pay only Dh515.

Children and baby care

Buy outifts for kids at 25 to 70 discount at Baby Shop, or with 50 to 70 per cent sale at Okaidi. Petit Bateau is giving 30 to 60 per cent off, and The Children's Place has selected items on sale with a 50 per cent reduction. Monsoon Children and Mamas & Papas is offering 30 to 70 per cent sale. At Claire's, ‘Buy 2 Get 2 Free’ offers on selected items.

Perfumes and cosmetics

MAC stores is selling make up items at a 40 per cent reduction. Buy two items and get one for free from select beauty products at Watsons and NYX skincare collections. Or head over to Kiko Milano to get 30 to 75 per cent off on selected cosmetics items.

At Mikyajy cosmetics, shoppers can avail a free membership and enjoy a 20 per cent reduction on the first purchase while V Perfumes offers a super special 25 to 90 per cent reduction on selected items.

Home and outdoor furnishing

Enjoy up to 90 per cent off at Pan Emirates or stop by Homes R Us where they are offering 30 to 90 per cent off on all items. Shoppers can also find affordable kitchenware at Simply Kitchen and enjoy a 25 to 90 per cent sale alongside other various offers.

Explore the beautiful collections at Bloomingdales Home with 30 to 70 per cent reductions in Dubai Mall. Browse the unique interior design items at Dwell with 25 to 90 per cent off or shop at The One for its 25 to 75 per cent sale, plus an extra 10 per cent reductions on top of existing sale prices.

Ace has a host of offers starting at 25 per cent off, all the way until 75 per cent off, while Ikea offers 25 per cent off selected items.

Electronics

Samsung is offering 25 to 75 per cent off all their products at select malls, including Mall of The Emirates, BurJuman Mall and City Centre Deira.

Shop at Jumbo Electronics and avail 25 per cent off on select products at Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of The Emirates, and the Dubai Mall.

Buy select products at Harman House and get a gift with the purchase or visit Eros and receive special offers and packages on their products.

Optical

Get90 per cent off on selected items at Opti Vision, Sun Vision, Crystal Vision Optical, Etihad Optical Vision, Tri Vision Opticals and Dubai Optical or up to 50 per cent at Yateem Optician and Occhiali Optics.

Buy a pair of glasses from select collections at Vision Express or Solaris stores to get the second one at half price. Alternatively, buy three to get one for free from other selected collections, or get free lens upgrades for SV RX and Varilux lenses.

Avail a buy one get one for free offer at Optx 2020 stores in Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Deira. Get a 100 per cent discount on a second pair of glasses at participating Al Jaber Optical stores.

Supermarkets and department stores

Geant is offering 70 per cent reductions on selected items. The offer is available at Dubai Hills Mall and Last Exit Al Khawaneej. Shoppers can also enjoy offers on food and beverages at Spinneys and Waitrose supermarkets across the city.

Avail of 25 to 75 per cent reductions at Harvey Nichols at Mall of The Emirates and Bloomingdale’s at Dubai Mall. Lifestyle is also offering 25 to 70 per cent off on all items as a part of Dubai Summer Surprises’ final sale.

Other offers for the DSS Final Sale include 50 to 70 percent off on outdoor and fitness-related products at Decathlon as well as 25 to 75 per cent reductions on select products at Boots stores at participating malls across the city.

Shoppers spending Dh1,000 or more at any retailer shop at Dubai Festival City Mall can get 10 per cent cashback in the form of a Festival City Mall Gift Card, while every 25th customer will receive 25 per cent cashback (up to 200 participants per day). This offer valid during the DSS Final Sale.

The 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises runs until September 4, 2022.

