Get 25% cashback daily at Dubai Summer Surprises sale

Sheikh Mohamed urged them to dream big and never stop learning
As the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) runs into its last few days, residents can avail of some fabulous offers ahead of the closing on September 4. A mall in Dubai has announced that it is offering every 25th customer of the day with a cashback bonus of 25 per cent.
From September 2 to 4, the first 200 shoppers each day to spend Dh1,000 or more across stores at Dubai Festival City Mall will be eligible for a 10 per cent cashback on the mall's Gift Cards. Those who happen to be the 25th customer on these days will automatically receive a 25 per cent cashback instead.
All shoppers need to do is stamp their receipts at the Customer Service Desk at the mall. Multiple receipts from the same date as redemption are accepted.
The mall is open daily at 10am.
Sheikh Mohamed urged them to dream big and never stop learning
Initiative to strengthen their ability to contribute to decision-making and nation-building
Residents in the Emirates leave no stone unturned to ensure rituals and festivities are followed authentically
Participants have chance to win 1 kg of gold in Golden Summer Draw on September 3
Even as little as a few minutes can be dangerous as children left alone risk death by suffocation
Minister to co-chair joint meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Friday tops the list of most forgetful days in 2022 Uber Lost & Found Index
Police have issued an advisory about the practice