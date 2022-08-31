Get 25% cashback daily at Dubai Summer Surprises sale

Residents can avail of bonus until September 4

Supplied photo

By Wen Desk Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 5:16 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 5:18 PM

As the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) runs into its last few days, residents can avail of some fabulous offers ahead of the closing on September 4. A mall in Dubai has announced that it is offering every 25th customer of the day with a cashback bonus of 25 per cent.

From September 2 to 4, the first 200 shoppers each day to spend Dh1,000 or more across stores at Dubai Festival City Mall will be eligible for a 10 per cent cashback on the mall's Gift Cards. Those who happen to be the 25th customer on these days will automatically receive a 25 per cent cashback instead.

All shoppers need to do is stamp their receipts at the Customer Service Desk at the mall. Multiple receipts from the same date as redemption are accepted.

The mall is open daily at 10am.