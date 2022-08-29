UAE: Residents win gold after shopping in Dubai

Raffles and other chances to win have been set up at malls and outlets across the city

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 6:52 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 7:04 PM

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has seen a host of raffles and other chances to win set up at malls and outlets across the city.

To enter the raffle and stand a chance of winning the prizes offered by the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), shoppers must spend a minimum of Dhs 500 on diamond and pearl jewellery — with 20 winners taking home Dhs 5,000 each in shopping vouchers to spend at participating DGJG outlets across Dubai.

This year’s raffle winners include Jahangir, a resident of the UAE for 12 years, who said: “I had never taken part in a raffle before. This was my very first time participating and I won a gift voucher worth Dhs 5,000. With this voucher, I can finally buy some gold for my mother back in Bangladesh.”

Vidhya has been in the UAE for almost two years. Commenting on her win, she said: “It’s the first time I’ve had the opportunity to win a raffle draw; it was completely unexpected. My husband and I received a Dhs 5,000 voucher and bought a gold chain with it.”

Rosalie Francis, another resident of the UAE since 2019, said: “When my husband bought me a gift from Malabar Gold, we were given raffle tickets for a chance to win vouchers. I was so excited to find out that I was one of the winners of a Dhs 5,000 voucher.

Now it is time for me to share this blessing by giving it as a gift to my mother. We were unable to celebrate her birthday as we were all quarantined during her special day.”

Another winner, Zahra Ahmed, said: “I have been a resident in Dubai for more than a year now. This is my first time participating in and winning a raffle. We bought some jewellery from Jawhara with the Dhs 5,000 gift voucher I won."

The 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises runs until 4 September 2022.

ALSO READ: