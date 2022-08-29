UAE: Residents win gold after shopping in Dubai

A high-level UAE delegation head by Sheikha Latifa attended the 2022 edition in Prague
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has seen a host of raffles and other chances to win set up at malls and outlets across the city.
To enter the raffle and stand a chance of winning the prizes offered by the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), shoppers must spend a minimum of Dhs 500 on diamond and pearl jewellery — with 20 winners taking home Dhs 5,000 each in shopping vouchers to spend at participating DGJG outlets across Dubai.
This year’s raffle winners include Jahangir, a resident of the UAE for 12 years, who said: “I had never taken part in a raffle before. This was my very first time participating and I won a gift voucher worth Dhs 5,000. With this voucher, I can finally buy some gold for my mother back in Bangladesh.”
Vidhya has been in the UAE for almost two years. Commenting on her win, she said: “It’s the first time I’ve had the opportunity to win a raffle draw; it was completely unexpected. My husband and I received a Dhs 5,000 voucher and bought a gold chain with it.”
Rosalie Francis, another resident of the UAE since 2019, said: “When my husband bought me a gift from Malabar Gold, we were given raffle tickets for a chance to win vouchers. I was so excited to find out that I was one of the winners of a Dhs 5,000 voucher.
Now it is time for me to share this blessing by giving it as a gift to my mother. We were unable to celebrate her birthday as we were all quarantined during her special day.”
Another winner, Zahra Ahmed, said: “I have been a resident in Dubai for more than a year now. This is my first time participating in and winning a raffle. We bought some jewellery from Jawhara with the Dhs 5,000 gift voucher I won."
The 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises runs until 4 September 2022.
