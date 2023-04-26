Partner Content By KT Engage
Gaming for good: How Emirates Draw balances winning and sustainability
Emirates Draw has set itself apart by offering both exciting gaming experiences and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.
This week's MEGA7 and EASY6 games were no exception, as they brought life-changing wins to participants from all walks of life. Over the weekend, Dh775,003 in cash prizes were awarded to 10,611 winners. Alongside making a significant difference in people's lives, Emirates Draw has become a popular choice for environmentally conscious players since its launch in 2021. The Coral Reef Restoration Programme is one of the ways the organisation is dedicated to environmental protection, battling climate change and marine conservation. Emirates Draw's contribution to the UAE's sustainability efforts and commitment to Earth Day, which was recently celebrated, is more relevant now than ever before.
The 82nd edition of MEGA7 on Sunday awarded over Dh495,545 in cash prizes. One lucky participant matched six out of seven digits to win Dh250,000, while 5,295 participants matched five or fewer digits out of seven to win Dh95,545. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast live on April 30 at 9:00 pm UAE time.
Previously in the 30th edition of the Friday game, EASY6, announced 5,301 winners win a whopping Dh 279,458 in cash prizes, with six guaranteed winners of the Raffle portion, while seven winners matching five out of six to win a total of Dh149,996, and as many as 5,288 participants matching four or less out of six to win a total of Dh39,462 in the main draw. Participants have another opportunity to play in the next EASY6 game set to broadcast live on April 28 at 9:00 pm UAE time.
Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, managing partner at Emirates Draw, spoke proudly of the organisation's achievements, stating, "We are proud to have transformed the lives of more than 430,000 winners since we launched by providing over Dh92 million in cash prizes through our weekly draws. Entrants can participate after purchasing pencil(s), part of which supports our efforts in planting coral fragments across the UAE coastline."
Emirates Draw's flagship Coral Reef Restoration Programme focuses on restoring and protecting marine ecosystems along the UAE and surrounding coastlines. The socially responsible organisation's dedication to the programme reflects the country's leading efforts to preserve coral reefs across the region, while also promoting coastal society, economy, and a sustainable future.
The UAE is home to a variety of corals that are mostly situated in the eastern region of the country, where the most striking submarine coral colonies can be found, including acropora, elkhorn, staghorn, and gorgonian. Emirates Draw's efforts have already made a significant impact on the UAE's marine biodiversity, with over 8,154 coral fragments planted using environment-friendly wires and marine epoxy, equating to an area of more than 6,550 sqm underwater. The planting of these fragments is done using steel frames that are sunk to the seabed. Emirates Draw has organised 1,755 dives across different sites in Khorfakan and Dibba, and volunteers from all walks of life have played a crucial role in the success of the programme.
Emirates Draw's mission to progressively support the community and the environment is at the heart of all its efforts. By blending the thrill of gaming with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, it has created a winning combination that benefits both players and the planet. As the organisation continues to grow and support various environmental initiatives, it stands as a shining example of how the community and businesses can make a difference for the greater good. With Emirates Draw, every participant's choice to support the programme is a choice towards changing the world, starting with our beautiful marine environment, and ensuring that it continues to thrive for generations to come.
