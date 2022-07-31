Floods in UAE: Pakistan PM Sharif offers condolences on recent deaths

Five Pakistanis lost their lives after torrential rains in the country's Eastern Emirates

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday offered condolences on the loss of human lives in the UAE floods, including death of five Pakistani nationals.

While taking to Twitter, the premier also offered condolences to the UAE and assured that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the government of the UAE at this difficult time.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign on Sunday said five Pakistani nationals have died in the recent floods in the northern and eastern parts of the UAE.

“Grieved to learn about the loss of precious lives, including those of the Pakistani nationals, in the damage caused by floods in the United Arab Emirates. My most sincere sympathies & heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families,” said Sharif.

On Friday, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior said seven people of Asian descent were confirmed dead in the wake of recent floods in the country.

“We regret to inform you that six people of Asian nationalities have been found dead due to the floods in the Emirates,” Brigadier General Dr Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, director-general of the Ministry of Interior Federal Central Operations, said earlier.

Later, another dead body was found after an extensive search.

The UAE recorded its highest amount of rainfall in 27 years last week and deployed its army to support rescue efforts. Around 900 people were rescued after flash floods hit UAE’s Northern Emirates, while over 3,897 individuals were placed in temporary shelters in Fujairah and Sharjah on Thursday.

Following two days of incessant rains last week, Fujairah’s port station recorded 255.2mm of water, the highest in the UAE during the month of July. While the second highest was recorded in Masafi which was 209.7mm and the third highest was noted in Fujairah Airport with 187.9mm of rain.

Pakistani missions in the UAE said they’re coordinating with the authorities in the UAE to find out more details and also discussing the repatriation of the bodies.

“At this difficult time, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and government of the UAE. I have directed the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to extend full support to the affected families,” added Sharif.

Earlier, Sharif also visited flood-hit Balochistan province where around 124 people have lost their lives and offered Rs1 million compensation to every household of the deceased.

