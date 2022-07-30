India: Kerala majlis holds prayer for flood-affected UAE residents

Today, Fujairah is in a lot of distress, the leader says in a video

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 2:42 PM

Madin Majlis in Kerala has held a prayer for flood-affected residents in Fujairah.

The Kerala academy is holding a 10-day camp on the occasion of Muharram, the Hijri New Year.

A video shows a leader speaking before devotees, in which he mentions Fujairah's flood-affected residents.

He says: "Today, Fujairah is in a lot of distress. Several cars have been washed away and the emirate is going through a lot of anguish after torrential downpours. Please give them peace as quickly as possible, Allah. Please give them peace, Allah."

Reports have quoted the Chairman of Madin, Syed Ibrahimul Khalil Al Bukhari, announcing campaign programmes and saying that every new year one should rethink and use the opportunity to correct the mistakes made in the past.