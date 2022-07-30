Floods in UAE: 1 Pakistani national confirmed dead in latest heavy rains

Consulate officials coordinating with police, government bodies for more details

Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, confirmed the death of an expat. Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 6:12 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 6:22 PM

One Pakistani national has been confirmed dead in the latest heavy rains that resulted in massive floods in the northern and eastern emirates of the UAE.

Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, on Saturday confirmed the death of a Pakistani in the aftermath of recent floods.

Khan told Khaleej Times that Pakistani missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are in touch with the authorities in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi to find out details of any other Pakistani casualties in the floods.

“Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, are coordinating with the police and other government bodies to ascertain more details,” Khan said, adding that more details will be provided in due course.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior on Friday said seven people of Asian descent were confirmed dead in the wake of recent floods in the country.

“We regret to inform you that six people of Asian nationalities have been found dead due to the floods in the Emirates,” Brigadier General Dr Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, director-general of the Ministry of Interior Federal Central Operations, said earlier.

Later, another Asian’s dead body was found after an extensive search.

“The Ministry of Interior offers its condolences to the families of the victims,” he added.

The UAE has deployed its army to support rescue efforts after the country recorded its highest amount of rainfall in 27 years. Around 900 people were rescued after flash floods hit the Northern Emirates, while over 3,897 individuals were placed in temporary shelters in Fujairah and Sharjah.

Following two days of incessant rains, Fujairah’s port station recorded 255.2mm of water, the highest in the UAE during July. While the second highest was recorded in Masafi which was 209.7mm and the third highest was noted in Fujairah Airport with 187.9mm of rain.

