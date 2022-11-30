Festive Season at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
Spend the festive season at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi this year. We start off our season with a Christmas Market filled with handmade goodies and ornaments as well as choirs of little ones from around Abu Dhabi schools starting with BSAK.
We have prepared a wide spread of activities from Christmas Eve Dinner buffet from 19:00 with a special visit from Santa and a special visit from our favorite North Pole resident, solo singer Krystsina Hutsava, a night of family fun and cheer starting AED 229*.
A Thai Christmas on the 25th of December themed dinner awaits with a 3-course set menu starting at 19:00. Two Christmas Brunches available for you, either in an Irish venue at McGettigan's featuring a live band performance of Christmas tunes starting AED 199* from 12:30 to 16:00 or a family occasion buffet at Urban Kitchen starting AED 299* from 13:00 to 16:00.
A lucky new year's eve at Urban Kitchen this year, with entertainement, fun and games for the whole family to enjoy! A night to discover your good fortune that awaits as we count down to 2023 starting AED 325*. Welcome reception will begin at 19:30 in our Orchid Lounge and doors open to Urban Kitchen at 20:00.
We have also prepare a romantic setting celebration of New Year with a 5-course set menu at Benjarong designed to experience the authentic flavors of Thai cuisine, starting AED 295* from 19:00.
We would love to host you for the festive celebrations and welcome the new year together.
For more information about our offers and to make your reservations please contact us at 02 698 8137 or e-mail us at reservation.table@dusit.com.