Emirati couple injured in deadly Prague shooting in stable condition

The Emirati couple, who were injured in the deadly Prague mass shooting in December last year, are both in stable condition after undergoing multiple surgeries, the brother of the injured woman confirmed to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

Dr. Khalifa Al Mehrizi said his younger sister, Rowdah Al Mehrizi, and her husband Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ali, were transferred to a hospital in Munich, Germany for further treatment.

Rowdah, who is the director of marketing and corporate communication at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, and Ahmed, director-general of the Umm Al Quwain Municipality, were vacationing in Prague with their children when the attack happened on December 21 last year.

Dr Khalifa recalled: “The couple were going back to their hotel – around 4.30pm, near Charles University square – when they heard a series of random gunfire. A shooter suddenly emerged from the university balcony – firing indiscriminately – and tragically, Roudha was hit in the chest, while her husband got injuries from the two bullets that hit him. Thankfully, their children were not injured.”

Deadly assault

The deadly attack resulted in the death of 14 people and injuries to 25 more, including Rowdah and Ahmed. The gunman was identified as David Kozak, 24, a student at the same university with no prior criminal record but was said to have an arsenal of weapons. Authorities did not reveal the motive for the crime which they said was the worst mass shooting in Czech Republic’s history.

The shooting took place in Jan Palach Square, a major tourist area in Prague’s Old Town, across the river with a view of Prague Castle, that attracts thousands of visitors.

Recovering couple

“Rowdah and Ahmed were placed under intensive care because of their injuries before they were transferred to a Munich hospital for further treatment. Their two daughters, Maryam and Latifa, meanwhile, were immediately flown back to the UAE,” Dr Khalifa shared.

He added his other sister and Ahmed's parents are currently in Munich to take care of the recovering couple.

Dr. Al Mehrizi, who is a family relations expert and consultant, earlier shared on Instagram a video showing the size of the bullets that were used in the attack. He also shared a video of candles people placed at the incident site, in memory of the 14 individuals who lost their lives and the 25 others who were injured.

Attention and care

Dr. Al Mehrizi said he is thankful for the support and assistance extended by the UAE leaders. His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum personally called the couple to check on their condition. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), praised the Czech government's efforts in taking care of the wounded Emiratis, while representatives from MoFA were also present to offer support.

“The attention and care reflect the closeness of the rulers to the people and citizens,” noted Dr. Al Mehrizi, who also appreciated the regular calls from RTA director general and chairman Mattar Al Tayer.

Officials from RTA recently visited Maryam and Latifa to check on their condition and also wished for the couple’s swift recovery and prompt return to UAE.

