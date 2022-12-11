Dubai Police reduce emergency response time to 6.74 minutes

They beat their target of seven minutes; these statistics are revealed during annual inspection of Transport and Rescue Department

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 1:35 PM

Dubai Police on Sunday said it recorded an average response time of 6.74 minutes to extreme emergencies in 2021, faring better than its target of seven minutes.

These statistics were revealed during the annual inspection of the Transport and Rescue Department conducted by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Major General Ali Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs; Major General Saeed Hamad bin Suleiman Al Malik, Director of the General Directorate of Transport and Rescue; Dr Brigadier Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of Excellence and Pioneering; and number of senior officers and employees were also present during the inspection.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri was presented with the Stars of Safe Drivers results, carried out for the past years, to encourage motorists to adhere to traffic laws and regulations.

The initiative reduced the number of traffic accidents for the Force's vehicles last year, which enhanced the presence of police patrols in their respective jurisdiction to increase the speed of responses to emergencies. Consequently, 938 idea police drivers were honoured in 2019, 1,654 in 2020, and 1,265 in 2021.

Al Marri also reviewed the administrative initiatives implemented by the Department for employees last year, which scored 99.3 per cent on the job happiness metre.

The Commander-in-Chief was also briefed on the initiative and projects carried out by the Department in recent months, including the "Saned" Project, which aims to implement activities and events that seeks to slash the response time to emergencies, Remote Inspection project, Smart Patrol project, Sterilization Ozone Disinfector project, along with other projects and initiatives.