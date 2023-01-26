Chance to get free coding lessons: UAE school opens applications for boot camp

In order to register, candidates must apply online and complete an assessment evaluating cognitive capacity

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 3:07 PM

A coding school in Abu Dhabi has opened its doors for candidates to register for an intense boot camp starting in February, 2023.

The school, called 42 Abu Dhabi, uses a 'peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology'. It will hold the 'Piscine' boot camp with the aim of selecting candidates to enrol in its tuition-free coding school.

Potential applicants may visit 42 Abu Dhabi’s official website, where they will have to complete 42 Abu Dhabi’s pre-selection ‘Game’ - an online assessment which evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests - and attend a virtual check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology.

The Piscine, derived from the French word for "swimming pool," is an intense and immersive boot camp that tests candidates’ computer programming skills as well as their drive, perseverance, and devotion. It is the final stage in the application process to 42 Abu Dhabi’s programme, and it aims to prepare students for learning the fundamentals of programming, and is an opportunity for all coding enthusiasts to identify their areas of interest in software development while immersed in the collaborative environment that 42 Abu Dhabi promotes.

In order to pass the Piscine and enrol in 42 Abu Dhabi’s programme, candidates must commit their time over the course of 25 days, in order to fully grasp the 42-Abu Dhabi learning technique. Once the candidates successfully pass the Piscine, they will be able to join 42 Abu Dhabi’s coding program and start their exceptional learning journey.

Piscine candidates will also be able to explore the disruptive peer-to-peer learning methodology of the school. They will have the opportunity to dive deep into the world of coding, which comes as a part of 42 Abu Dhabi’s efforts to bring out the passion of coding within all candidates.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said, "We are excited to host our upcoming piscine, which is a remarkable opportunity for us to empower our candidates and give them a feel of real professional competing experience, to enhance their critical thinking and 21st century skills. Hosting the Piscine will grant all candidates the opportunity to unleash the passion within and shape the world that they live in through technology. We are committed to opening our doors to people from all walks of life who are keen to contribute to the Emirate’s digital transformation."

While no previous coding experience or academic qualifications are required to apply for 42 Abu Dhabi, candidates must be aged 18 years old and above, and possess an innate ability to adapt and collaborate.

