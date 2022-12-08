Dubai: Teens invited to explore AI, robotics at Museum of Future winter camp

In honour of UAE's flag day, the national flag is hoisted at the Galadari Group head office
The Museum of the Future (MOTF) is launching a winter camp to inspire young people in science, technology, engineering, art, and maths (STEAM) subjects.
The first Future Pioneers Winter Camp will run weekly sessions from December 12-22 to help students dive into unique topics, including the world of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).
Participants split between two age groups – 11 to 14 years old and 15 to 18 years old – will take part in workshops and hands-on sessions centred around STEAM subjects.
From using AI and machine learning to identify and classify species of birds to understanding the fundamentals of sustainability, the youngsters will be able to take part in engaging activities. They will also be able to explore different forms of art, as well as getting to grips with Minecraft education by tapping into coding.
The young pioneers will also get to see the interactive and immersive experiences museum in a unique and exclusive way. Exploring the museum’s different themes in much more depth, they will get the chance to dive deep into all the technical aspects of the exhibits.
Through the Future Pioneers Winter Camp, the museum aims to educate visitors about science, enhance their knowledge and stimulate curiosity about the future.
Running from Monday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, the camp costs Dh2,400 per week. Reservations can be made on MOTF's website.
