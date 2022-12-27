Partner Content By KT Engage
Education is meant for all
Ta'aleem aims to be the first rewarding website for every student and teacher in the UAE
Under the vision of 'Education for all', the UAE-based Sputnik Solutions LLC has established the first-of-its-kind educational website in the world - Ta'aleem, which is an extensive educational website, dedicated for all social and age groups, who want to offer or obtain any of the various educational services with a distinctive rewarding system, which makes for the first global revolution for sectors such as tourism, education, health, charity and retail as a whole.
"The global educational process is not comprehensive, lacking the instant rewarding mindset during learning," states Lana Omar Hasouneh, managing director of Sputnik Solutions LLC, and creator of Ta'aleem website. Elaborating her point, she says: "Parents worldwide still consider education as a long-term investment for their children, which would only pay off after many years. Moreover, teachers and professors believe that education is a time-framed career for them that ends once they retire.
Even educational institutions - from schools to universities - don't invest in retired professors and teachers". However, Ta'aleem website is made for everyone, from parents, students, teachers, elderly, schools, universities, institutions and people of determination, and anyone who can teach any craft like carpentry, tailoring or a skilled job, to be identified by customers, employers and talent hunters. Ta'aleem website offers business growth integrated programmes for educational organizations, especially for schools that consider correcting performance deviations, strategising needs and meeting them, investing in teachers to join reputed programmes to elevate the schools' positioning nationally, and the same goes for students.
The website offers programmes that can shape talents from a young age, to be recruited as soon as they graduate and given priority in scholarships. The website also aims to digitalise traditional libraries’ business models, to join the e-commerce sector in order to earn more revenue and expand their customer base.
The rewarding system
Every registered user receives a good rating on the personal profile or achieves an accomplishment in terms of academic performance or special activities such as voluntary work or story reading when it comes to kids, (which will be given in the special platform for kids), and for teachers who are working as an individual or in an institution with good remarks in their performance, and for people of determination offering a service on Ta'aleem, will be eligible to get customised rewards that fit their interests, through the website's partnerships established with different retail shops and companies that are related to: health (such as getting offers and discounts in nearby clinics, pharmacies or hospitals), sports (such as gyms, sportswear stores), restaurants, online and offline clothing stores and cosmetic shops, online and offline supermarkets, beauty salons, bookshops, to name a few. The rewards are unending.
What's special about the website is that it aims to be a growth companion to its users, helping them to be educational ambassadors, especially in the educational tourism sector. Ta'aleem provides a distinctive package, which gives access to conferences, seminars, workshops and exhibitions with the service of providing an accompanying professional colleague. In addition to this, it also allows users to receive education from specialists and experienced people, who can provide guidance in professional career advancement. Since Ta'aleem values the person’s individuality, this would contribute to development in charitable sector as donations won't only include students with excellent final grades, but also students with acceptable final grades with distinction in a particular subject or interest.
Hasouneh concluded: "Education has to be a journey in which a person is rewarded for every step taken towards self-development, and not a bumpy road filled with long hours of exhaustion and stress during exams only, and Ta'aleem intends to bring that change."