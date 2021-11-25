Dubai's 3-day Super Sale: Tips to find the best deals, discounts

Retailers predict clothing items will be the top sellers this shopping season

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 4:57 PM

Many brands are offering discounts of up to 90 per cent this weekend, and retail experts are dishing out their top tips to find the best deals.

Punit Mehta, the general manager of Forever 21 in the Middle East and South East Asia, said a wide range of products will be on sale this weekend. He advised shoppers to check mall timings before stepping out.

"Malls have extended the shopping time until 1am to make the most of the sale," he said. "If you are an avid shopper, manage your shopping time so you don't get caught up in the peak or rush hours."

The best time to shop is from 10am to 1pm and 10pm to 1am, he said.

Mehta added that shoppers should spend a decent amount of time at their favourite stores to get the best deals.

Ruban Shanmugarajah, CEO of Babyshop, said the super sale not only allows the retail fraternity to come together, but also drives consumers to stores to explore a plethora of deals. In-store shopping has also improved since the beginning of the year, he noted.

"We are certainly seeing an upsurge in store traffic over the last few weeks as there is a positive sentiment in consumer confidence," he said.

While shopping isn't nearly back to the pre-pandemic levels, Mehta said "it has improved a lot compared to previous year."

Clothing will likely be the top-selling product this shopping season, said the retailers.

"In the last couple of months, we all worked from home and we were restricted to our homes, so sleepwear, homewear and joggers were the top-selling products," Mehta said. “Now, people want to look good and go out, attend events - as there are many in Dubai. We also see a good amount of footwear sale this season, followed by beauty and health care products."

The retailers commended the UAE and Dubai for managing the Covid-19 pandemic effectively.

“It is a testimony to the progressive, courageous, and empathic leadership of this nation,” Shanmugarajah said.

