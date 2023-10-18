Dubai: Vouchers worth Dh150,000, up to 50% discounts as Diwali gold shopping campaign announced

File photo

Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 1:46 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:50 PM

A new campaign launched in Dubai will make jewellery shopping more rewarding ahead of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights. Buying and gifting gold and jewellery is a tradition during the festival.

Trade body Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) said a raffle draw will see participants win a total of Dh150,000 in jewellery vouchers. Customers enter the raffle draw by buying jewellery worth Dh1,000 or more. Thirty lucky winners will bag vouchers worth Dh5,000 each.

The ‘Glow with Gold this Diwali’ campaign will also see participating retail outlets offer up to 50 per cent discounts on select diamond and pearl jewellery collections. Zero making charges will be offered on some collections.

Free gold coins will be given to those buying diamond, gold and pearl jewellery.

“Known as the City of Gold, Dubai is the also the ultimate Diwali shopping destination for Indian shoppers. As the countdown to Diwali begins, DJG is excited to announce that customers visiting the participating outlets will be greeted with complimentary gifts,” the trade body said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Around 75 jewellery brands with 150 retail outlets across Dubai are set to take part in the campaign between October 28 and November 16.

Laila Suhail, board member and chairperson of Marketing at DJG, said: "Diwali is a time of immense joy, lights, and togetherness. At DJG, we are committed to enhancing this joy for our valued shoppers by offering them a truly illuminating experience. Our Diwali campaign is a testament to our dedication to making the festive season unforgettable."