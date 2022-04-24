Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves formation of the Hatta Merchants Council

An elite group of UAE citizens and youth will be in charge

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 5:33 PM

The formation of the Hatta Merchants Council was approved today.

This comes after His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the approval of the formation of a new traders' council, featuring an elite group of UAE citizens and youth.

This supports the comprehensive plan for the development of the Hatta region, emanating from the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

On Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted: “Today, we approved the formation of the "Hatta Merchants Council" in the context of supporting the comprehensive plan for the development of the Hatta region, which is part of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. The vision and directives of Mohammed bin Rashid focus on involving citizens in the success of our development plans.”

The initiative is designed to create investment opportunities and economic development to benefit the youth and citizens.

The Dubai Crown Prince added: “We are keen to provide the ideal environment for young people and entrepreneurs. We listen from them and share their development ideas. We are confident in the capabilities of national traders to invest and create quality opportunities and invent new ideas and tools that enhance the emirate’s global competitiveness.”