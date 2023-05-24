Dubai: RTA warns of traffic delay on key roads from 5pm today

Motorists are advised to depart early and use alternative routes to plan their journeys

Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 5:11 PM

Residents in Dubai have been warned of expected traffic delays today.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday issued a traffic alert, warning motorists of expected delays on Al Bidda Street and Al Safa Street from 5pm to 9pm.

The delays will be coinciding with the activities of Coca-Cola Arena, the authority said. Drivers are advised to depart early and use alternative routes to plan their journeys.

