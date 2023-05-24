Dubai: RTA warns of traffic delay on key roads from 5pm today

The piece is around 600 years old and features text in Greek, Roman, Hebrew and Arabic
Residents in Dubai have been warned of expected traffic delays today.
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday issued a traffic alert, warning motorists of expected delays on Al Bidda Street and Al Safa Street from 5pm to 9pm.
The delays will be coinciding with the activities of Coca-Cola Arena, the authority said. Drivers are advised to depart early and use alternative routes to plan their journeys.
ALSO READ:
The piece is around 600 years old and features text in Greek, Roman, Hebrew and Arabic
Sultan AlNeyadi made the revelations as he answered questions posed by the general public during the ‘A Call from Space’ event on Tuesday
Set to become operational by the third quarter of 2025, the centre will have several retail and F&B outlets for residents to enjoy
During workshop, city's municipality detailed process on obtaining permits to film on beaches, nature reserves, and other locations around the emirate as well
They were found to have used expired tools and failed to comply with the regulations for medical waste disposal and storage of blood units
It will offer advanced and comprehensive care, including gynaecological surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, and complex issues
The emirate's highly popular international book fair is running until May 28 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
The disease is the most common cause of dementia and impacts a person’s behaviour, thinking capabilities, intellectual functions and social skills