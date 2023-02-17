Dubai opens world’s largest inflatable park, sets new Guinness record

This new attraction can accommodate as many as 400 people; entry rate starts at Dh60 per person

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 1:41 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 1:59 PM

Dubai on Friday set a new Guinness World Record for housing the world’s largest inflatable park.

Set up at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the inflatable park JumpX is spread over 1,262sqm and can accommodate as many as 400 people.

“We just broke the Guinness World Record for the largest inflatable bouncy castle. We have 15 different sections such as a basketball court, obstacle course, fun ball field, and climbing walls among others. The capacity now is 400 people. Then we also have operators inside at strategic points for the safety of the people to control the pressure from inflatables and behaviour of the guest,” said Denis Pascal, general manager for operations at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The previous world record was held by Big Bounce America in the US, which is spread over nearly 1,000 sqm.

The official certificate was presented by the Guinness World Records’ official adjudicator to Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment.

“We are not only setting a new Guinness World Records title but also bringing another unique family experience to Dubai Parks & Resorts,” said Eiroa.

For JumpX, the price starts from Dh60 per person for one hour and Dh180 for a family of four people.

The inflatable park opening comes after the recent addition of ‘Dino Mania’, a free dinosaur parade at Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

