Dubai opens world’s largest inflatable park, sets new Guinness record

Payment for the service is made through credit cards and Apple Pay only, cash on delivery is not possible
Dubai on Friday set a new Guinness World Record for housing the world’s largest inflatable park.
Set up at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the inflatable park JumpX is spread over 1,262sqm and can accommodate as many as 400 people.
“We just broke the Guinness World Record for the largest inflatable bouncy castle. We have 15 different sections such as a basketball court, obstacle course, fun ball field, and climbing walls among others. The capacity now is 400 people. Then we also have operators inside at strategic points for the safety of the people to control the pressure from inflatables and behaviour of the guest,” said Denis Pascal, general manager for operations at Dubai Parks and Resorts.
The previous world record was held by Big Bounce America in the US, which is spread over nearly 1,000 sqm.
The official certificate was presented by the Guinness World Records’ official adjudicator to Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment.
“We are not only setting a new Guinness World Records title but also bringing another unique family experience to Dubai Parks & Resorts,” said Eiroa.
For JumpX, the price starts from Dh60 per person for one hour and Dh180 for a family of four people.
The inflatable park opening comes after the recent addition of ‘Dino Mania’, a free dinosaur parade at Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts.
ALSO READ:
Payment for the service is made through credit cards and Apple Pay only, cash on delivery is not possible
More digital accessibility for POD could lead to their greater inclusion in society, says CEO of Dubai Club for People of Determination
The thief and two buyers who agreed to purchase the stolen phones without receipts were referred to Public Prosecution
The new mechanism aims to facilitate access to an accomplished justice system
The prevalent condition occurs due to age, injury or poor posture, where a disc typically presses on a nerve root, causing pain and other symptoms
He takes to social media to share how proud he is that the walls of the lab feature the UAE flag
Your travel insurance could be the difference between a good trip and a bad one. But before you go on that trip, make sure you know how to make that travel claim when the need arises.
UAE Cabinet had approved move to observe the day annually to recognise people working in the nuclear and radiation sector