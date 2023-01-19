Video: Free entry announced for new dinosaur world at Dubai's largest theme park

Children and their families can enjoy exclusive encounters and take pictures with the dinosaurs from Tuesday to Sunday 12 noon onwards

Visitors to the largest theme park destination in the Middle East to experience a jaw-dropping launch of ‘Dino Mania’, the first dinosaur parade in Dubai, from Friday, January 20.

Dubai Parks and Resorts has announced free entry to an interactive experience which brings the prehistoric world to life with a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs, including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors and many more.

This exciting, action-packed event will feature special effects, including music, roars and fog, with plenty of audience participation for all ages.

Both educational and entertaining, children and their families are in for an unforgettable experience as they walk amongst these ancient creatures in a free 45-minute parade. Taking place from Friday to Sunday at 8pm, guests can experience this amazing encounter as they roam around Riverland in Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Guests can also enjoy interactive encounters and photo opportunities with their loved ones and the dinosaurs from Tuesday to Sunday 12 noon onwards.

Visitors will also have the chance to win prizes for the best ‘fearless photo’. Dubai Parks and Resorts' annual pass holders will gain special access to meet the dinosaurs up close.

‘Dino Mania’ dinosaur parade is the latest addition to Dubai Parks and Resorts, making it the ultimate destination for endless family fun, with over 100 thrilling rides, attractions and live entertainment across the destination.

