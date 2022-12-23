Dubai: Now, report domestic violence, bullying and human trafficking via WhatsApp

The new service can be obtained by texting the foundation via WhatsApp through the hotline number 800-111

File photo

By WAM Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 2:02 PM

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has launched a WhatsApp channel to receive reports of violence, as well as requests for psychiatric, social, or legal advice.

The new service — which aims to facilitate and speed up the provision of the foundation's services — can be obtained by texting the foundation via WhatsApp through the hotline number 971-800-111.

The foundation stressed that the new service comes in line with its keenness to diversify communication channels with customers and target audiences, promote its smart services, and make the most of the latest technological developments to perfectly meet the demands of target clients through a unified phone number.

Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the DFWAC, said that the foundation adopts a digital services development strategy, adding that the recently-introduced WhatsApp service would shorten the foundation's response time and ensure the timely provision of services.

Al Mansouri went on to say that the foundation was committed to constantly developing its digital services, efficiency and service quality, in order to ensure that victims of domestic violence, bullying, or human trafficking receive the best assistance possible.

She stressed that the DFWAC would continue to make every effort to reach the highest levels of excellence when offering its services.

In addition to its website and a 24-hour helpline, the DFWAC offers its services through social media channels.

ALSO READ: