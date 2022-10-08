Dubai: New digital campaign to provide tips on raising children, strengthening family bonds

Initiative aims to highlight importance of building strong family relationships

Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:37 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:40 PM

A new digital campaign, being launched in Dubai, will offer tips to fathers and mothers on creating a nurturing environment for their children and raising them in a healthy, stable home.

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) is launching the "You are her support system” initiative that coincides with World Mental Health Day, which is observed annually October 10.

The campaign highlights the role of parents, the importance of dialogue and communication that will help build understanding. It will also provide awareness tips on how to strengthen family bonds.

With an aim to change stereotypes and misconceptions about the role of parents and encourage them to be more supportive, the campaign will provide them will useful parenting tips.

Sheikha Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, said that the campaign is part of a series of initiatives and educational activities organised by the Foundation to promote community awareness on the importance of building strong family relationships, understanding the needs of family members and encouraging conversation to raise healthy children.