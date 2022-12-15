Dubai: Remote therapy to be offered for domestic violence victims

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children launches initiative in line with directives of UAE leadership to offer smart services

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 12:41 PM

Victims of domestic violence and abuse will be given remote therapy sessions in an initiative launched by the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC). Specialists and medical professionals will deliver treatment services on a regular basis through online sessions, in line with the directives by the UAE leadership to offer smart services.

The DFWAC's Care and Rehabilitation Department has developed a clear plan to protect the client’s privacy and confidentiality. The initiative is expected to increase customer satisfaction and improve the environment in which the sessions are provided.

Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, DFWAC's Acting Director-General, said that the initiative reflects the organisation’s keenness to diversify the channels of offering counselling services. According to her, the initiative will also ensure faster access to DFWAC's services.

She emphasised that the foundation aims to make the most of the latest technologies to achieve its goals.

The move is the latest in a series of initiatives, projects, and programs developed by the foundation to improve work environment and provide better facilities for specialists and professionals dealing with victims of violence and human trafficking.

“We very much look forward to realizing the UAE’s vision of improving and sustaining smart services,” she noted.

ALSO READ: