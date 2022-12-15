Dubai: Remote therapy to be offered for domestic violence victims

'Rashid Rover has sent first message': Sheikh Mohammed announces communication with lunar explorer
Dubai Ruler takes to social media to inform that all systems are working properly
Victims of domestic violence and abuse will be given remote therapy sessions in an initiative launched by the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC). Specialists and medical professionals will deliver treatment services on a regular basis through online sessions, in line with the directives by the UAE leadership to offer smart services.
The DFWAC's Care and Rehabilitation Department has developed a clear plan to protect the client’s privacy and confidentiality. The initiative is expected to increase customer satisfaction and improve the environment in which the sessions are provided.
Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, DFWAC's Acting Director-General, said that the initiative reflects the organisation’s keenness to diversify the channels of offering counselling services. According to her, the initiative will also ensure faster access to DFWAC's services.
She emphasised that the foundation aims to make the most of the latest technologies to achieve its goals.
The move is the latest in a series of initiatives, projects, and programs developed by the foundation to improve work environment and provide better facilities for specialists and professionals dealing with victims of violence and human trafficking.
“We very much look forward to realizing the UAE’s vision of improving and sustaining smart services,” she noted.
ALSO READ:
Dubai Ruler takes to social media to inform that all systems are working properly
The dynamic of business has changed over the last two years, with people now becoming far more health-conscious and leading healthier lifestyles
The images are considered a major milestone from a technological standpoint
Psychologists believe that the hectic pace of life and demanding workdays are putting an immense amount of pressure on mental and brain health
Recruitment or temporary employment of domestic help is only allowed if a relevant license from MoHRE is obtained
It stipulates the entry, residency, and employment of Armenians in the UAE in accordance with the country’s legislations
Dubai Parks and Resorts lines up more than 50 activities, including theatre shows and chance to win Dh40,000
These men actively championed and empowered women leaders while supporting them to get board roles