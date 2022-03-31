Dubai: Mother reunited with son after 15 years of separation

He was transiting through Dubai International Airport on his way to India

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 4:35 PM

Emotional scenes unfolded at the airport when Dubai Police reunited a mother with her son after being separated for fifteen years.

The son was transiting through Dubai International Airport on his way to India.

Brigadier Hamouda Bal Suwaida Al Ameri, Acting Director of the General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Police, said that the mother of an Arab national contacted the force, requesting to meet her son, who was flying to India to receive medical treatment.

She confirmed that she had not seen him for the last fifteen years due to unavoidable circumstances.

Brig Al Ameri stated further that the force was keen to respond to the mother's call for help to see her son after a long separation.

"We searched for the son in the transit area in the Dubai International Airport, aided by an old picture of his. We managed to locate him and brought the mother to see her son at last," Brig Al Ameri added.

Meanwhile, the mother expressed her great happiness and extended her appreciation to Dubai Police for their fast response.

ALSO READ: