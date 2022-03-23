UAE: Ajman school helps teacher reunite with parents after several years

The art teacher was in disbelief when she saw her parents who travelled from Egypt

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 12:37 PM

Al-Hikma Private School in Ajman reunited Umniah Seif Al-Islam, an art teacher, with her parents after a separation of seven years.

On Mother's Day, the school administration turned the day into a family day to celebrate the reunion as part of its human initiative under the slogan "Warmth, tenderness, family and security".

The school administration surprised the teacher by bringing her parents to the school campus during the celebration.

The teacher was in disbelief when she saw her parents who travelled from Egypt. The school management had arranged all the visas and the flight tickets. The tears were mixed with feelings of love, joy and surprise when they met.

Umniah Seif, an art teacher, mother of two children, who has lived in the UAE for eight years, said that she joined Al-Hikma Private School more than three years ago and did not meet her parents after moving to the country. She had wished to meet them, but due to Covid circumstances, she was unable to travel.

She also had a feeling that she might no longer meet them again, which left her with deep sadness and pain. She pointed out that the day of the meeting was significant in her life, and she did not expect the surprise when her parents entered the celebration hall on Mother's Day. The meeting mixed between tears of joy and shock, which brought her joy and pleasure