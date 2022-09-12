Dubai: Global Village reveals full list of freebies for VIPs in new season

From butler service to car wash vouchers, guests will enjoy a host of privileges inside the park

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 12:32 PM

Gearing up for its new season, Dubai's Global Village on Monday revealed all the freebies that will come with its VIP packages as they go on sale online in a couple of weeks.

All its Season 27 VIP packs — priced from Dh1,600 to Dh6,000 — will include entry tickets, parking privileges and Wonder Passes, which give holders access to attractions like Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, the Aqua Action stunt show and the Carnaval funfair.

Besides these inclusions, Global Village is throwing in a number of gifts for its VIPs.

One is a limited-edition perfumed candle created from the park's new signature scent called ‘Wonders’.

"The ambient fragrance embodies the spirit of Global Village and is a tribute to the wonders of the world and its many exotic scents and aromas," organisers said on Monday.

Another new benefit will be complimentary or discounted access to premium experiences — like having a butler at a private cabana that can fit up to eight people. They can also enjoy the new 'star seating' at the stunt show.

Like in previous seasons, VIP pass holders will receive vouchers for table reservation at the Majlis of the World.

Diamond pack holders will get vouchers for in-park taxi transportation, car wash and porter services.

All VIP guests will also get the chance to enjoy special offers and privileges from some of the best attractions in Dubai including Inside Burj Al Arab, Sea Breeze at JBR, Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet, Laguna Water Park, as well as Dubai Parks and Resorts.

