Dubai: Global Village announces sale dates, prices of VIP packages for Season 27

Some are available for pre-booking

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 11:30 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 12:37 PM

Dubai's popular festival park Global Village will start selling its VIP packs for Season 27 soon — and one lucky buyer could win a cash prize of Dh27,000, it was announced on Monday.

The special packs — which include VIP entry tickets, parking privileges and Wonder Passes — will be available online from September 24 on the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.

A golden coin will be hidden inside one VIP Pack, and the recipient will win a cash prize of Dh27,000.

Some of the packages are available for pre-booking for Dh70 from September 17 until September 22.

Before the sale, customers could register online to save time and have the best chance of getting a VIP package.

All these special packages include the following:

VIP entry tickets

VIP parking privileges

VIP Wonder Passes, which give holders access to attractions like Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, the Aqua Action stunt show and the Carnaval funfair

Here are the VIP packs guests can choose from:

Diamond VIP Packs: Priced at Dh6,000 with benefits worth over Dh28,000

Platinum Packs: Dh2,500 with benefits worth almost Dh15,000

Gold Packs: Dh1,950 with benefits valued at Dh13,000

Silver Packs: Dh1,600 with benefits worth Dh10,000

Individuals over 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.

The packs will be delivered to guests in early October, ahead of the season-opening on October 25.

“The VIP packs are always a huge fan favourite at Global Village, and last year the most popular categories sold out in less than an hour," said Muhannad Ishak, senior manager for guest relations.

Tarek Moussawer, vice-president of Virgin Megastore, added: “We strongly recommend that customers register as soon as possible on the Virgin MegaStore Tickets website to ensure that the process is as simple as possible on the day of the drop. Our focus is on making sure the VIP experience starts from the moment guests visit us online to purchase their VIP Packs and we look forward to making this the best experience yet for Global Village guests.”

